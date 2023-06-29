Trump staffers say shocked he sexualized Ivanka





Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 per month!

Thank you for subscribing to The Nations weekly newsletter.

Thank you for signing up. For more from The Nation, check out our latest issue. Subscribe to The Nation Subscribe now for as little as $2 per month! Support Progressive Journalism The Nation is supported by readers: donate $10 or more to help us keep writing about the issues that matter. Join our Wine Club today. Did you know you can support The Nation by drinking wine?

I am so, so sorry for those former staffers of Donald Trump who have now found some kind of conscience. Apparently they were disgusted by Trump describing, in vivid anatomical detail, how he enjoyed having sex with his adult daughter, Ivanka (who, by the way, worked in the White House with him, and some of them).

These details come from the upcoming book, Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump, by Miles Taylor, the former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff who wrote the anonymous 2018 New York Times op-ed, I Am Part of the Resistance within the Trump administration.

Incidentally, a lot of good has done Miles, given Trump’s indictment for espionage and a role in fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection. Man, I did more than you to stand up to Trump. Just like my dog ​​Sadie.

Taylor writes, Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her butt and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led [former chief of staff] John Kelly to remind the President that Ivanka was his daughter. More Joan Walsh

He continues: Subsequently, Kelly told me this story with visible disgust. Trump, he said, was a very, very bad man. Kellys mentee Kirstjen Nielsen, who shadowed him as Homeland Security Secretary and supported (and some say promoted) his family separation policies, apparently whispered to Taylor, Trust me, it’s not. not a healthy workplace for women.

But those of us who have followed Trump’s long career of political and financial corruption as well as his personal perversion were not at all surprised to learn of his chilling incestuous hunger for his sad, conniving daughter. Trump told the shocked ladies of The View: If Ivanka wasn’t my daughter, maybe I’d date her. Perhaps worst of all was his comments about his baby girl, Tiffany, whom he compared to her mother, Marla Maples, stating: I think she has a lot of Marla, she really is a beautiful baby, said Trump. She has Marlas’ legs. We don’t know yet if she got that role, but time will tell. He then held his small hands against his chest to mimic breasts.

In 2016, the Washington Post listed Ivanka’s most disgusting remarks about Trump: Current Issue

1) You know who is one of the great beauties in the world, according to everyone? And I helped create it. Ivanka. My daughter Ivanka. Shes 6 feet tall, she has the best body. She made a lot of money as a model, a huge sum. Trump said this on the Howard Stern radio show in 2003, Politico reported.

2) Ivanka is a big, big beauty. All the guys in the country want to date my daughter. But she has a boyfriend. Trump said so in a New York Magazine profile in 2004.

3) I don’t think Ivanka would do that indoors [Playboy] magazine. Even if she has a very beautiful figure. I said if Ivanka wasn’t my daughter, maybe I’d go out with her.

4) Yeah, that’s really something, and what a beauty, that one. If I wasn’t happily married and, you know, her dad Trump said so in a 2015 interview with Paul Solataroff for the September issue of Rolling Stone.

So no one should have been shocked by what he said about Ivanka to White House staff. If you went to work for him, you knew that stuff. Oh I know, it’s a bit graphic, maybe surprising that he says it in public. But it shouldn’t have been a shock.

As for the supposed moral outrage of Trump staffers who heard him, I’m not going to say that John Kelly is a very, very bad man, as he referenced Trump. But he’s really bad. He supported Trump and supported his worst excesses, especially vis-à-vis immigrants. I’m sorry his morals were offended by Trump’s incestuous perversion, but not by Trump’s perverse treatment of immigrants, via policies he supported and helped craft.

Meanwhile, Kirstjen Nielsens’ feminist position on the work atmosphere: Wow, such a hero! Were the border camps you helped establish safe for women or children, Kirstjen? She defended them, brazenly, in June 2018, partly denying their existence, partly insisting they were lawful, when earlier her agency had admitted she had separated nearly 2,000 children from adults in six-week course on the southern border of the United States.

Last year, she joined Swiss company Astra Protocol as a strategic adviser, an alleged financial compliance firm that looks like a formidable new vehicle for high-tech money laundering, alongside the former head of Trump’s cabinet, Mick Mulaney. Kelly went straight to work for for-profit shelters taking advantage of estranged migrant families.

Miles Taylor is an MSNBC contributor and author of well-paid books.

Donald Trump is at risk of going to prison. These people, who have not spoken publicly, behind their own names, when given the opportunity, are thriving and will continue to be thriving. Ivanka will go on to be the daughter of a man credibly accused of sexual assault, which she ignored, just as she ignored her own sexual abuse. She is a victim, in my opinion, but as unfortunately some victims do, she has become a collaborator.

I’ve been a grassroots advocate when it comes to Donald Trump, welcoming support from former political partners like Tim Miller, Tom Nichols, Jennifer Rubin, Rick Wilson, Charlie Sykes, Mona Charen (and many more ). But this book freaks me out. If you care about women’s rights in any way, you fought against Trump, you didn’t go to work for him. None of these people can wash away the smell of Complicit now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenation.com/article/politics/donald-ivanka-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos