Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis tied in Wisconsin





Nine months before the 2024 Republican primary in Wisconsin, former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are tied in the GOP contest, according to a Marquette Law School poll released Wednesday.

Trump is the first choice for 31% of GOP voters, while 30% of Wisconsinans favor DeSantis, putting the contest well within the polls’ margin of error. No other GOP candidate had more than 6% support, and 21% of respondents did not decide on a favorite.

But given the choice of only DeSantis or Trump, 57% chose the governor of Florida and 41% chose the former president.

Former US President Donald Trump can be heard discussing secret documents he apparently kept and acknowledging that he had not declassified them in an audio recording released by CNN. The two-minute recording is from an interview Trump gave at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, in July 2021 for people working on a memoir by his former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The Republican nominee next year is expected to face President Joe Biden, whose support from Wisconsin residents is growing slightly, although more Wisconsin residents disapprove of him than approve of him.

In the latest poll, 45% approve of Biden, 53% disagree and 1% don’t know. Last October, 41% endorsed Biden, 54% didn’t, and 4% didn’t know.

In head-to-head contests, the poll indicates Biden would beat DeSantis 49% to 47%, well within the polls’ margin of error. But Biden beats Trump 52% ​​to 43%, outside the margin.

Ahead of US Senator Tammy Baldwins 2024 contest for the US Senate, 40% of Wisconsin voters have a favorable opinion of her, 37% view her unfavorably and 22% gave no opinion, a slight increase from the last poll. . Last year, 37% of registered voters had a favorable opinion of her, 37% of voters did not and 26% had no opinion.

There are no announced Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin, but most registered voters are unaware of the potential nominees, according to the Marquette poll.

Of the potential candidates, 12% of Wisconsin residents had a favorable opinion of U.S. Representative Tom Tiffany, 13% had an unfavorable opinion, and 73% had no opinion. Businessman Eric Hovde is viewed favorably by 4% of Wisconsin residents, unfavorably by 8%, and 85% of respondents have no opinion. For former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, 25% had a favorable opinion, 23% had an unfavorable opinion, and 50% had no opinion.

The poll polled 913 Wisconsinites registered to vote from June 8-13. The poll, which was conducted online and by telephone, has a margin of error of 4.3%. The margin of error is 6.5% for questions asked only to Republicans and 6% for questions asked only to Democrats.

The poll comes as Baldwin appears to be changing his strategy in the US Senate.

Between January 2021 and January 2023, Baldwin voted with Bidens’ position 95% of the time, according to analysis by FiveThirtyEight. Since then, as her election nears and Biden remains unpopular, she has voted with Bidens’ position 78% of the time.

Tammy Baldwin is out of step with Wisconsin voters on every issue, National Republican Senate Committee spokeswoman Tate Mitchell said, before appearing to mark her recent shift to the right toward inconsequential votes.

The issue of abortion is likely to feature prominently on the airwaves during the critical US presidential and senatorial elections, and Wisconsin residents’ support for legal abortion increases slightly.

In the latest Marquette poll, 32% want abortion legal in all cases, 34% want it legal in most cases, 25% want it illegal in most cases and 6% want it illegal in all cases. At the end of last year, 27% of respondents wanted abortion legal in all cases, 31% wanted it legal in most cases, 24% wanted it illegal in most cases and 11% wanted it illegal in any case.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ popularity has grown since last year. Fifty-seven percent of Wisconsin residents registered to vote approved of it, 39% disapproved of it, and 4% didn’t know. Last October, 46% approved, 47% disagreed and 6% didn’t know.

Forty percent of voters think the state is moving in the right direction, with 57% saying it is moving in the wrong direction.

