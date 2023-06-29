Indonesian Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha with parties after illness disrupted rituals last year





JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Muslims across Indonesia celebrated Eid al-Adha, one of the biggest holidays in the Islamic calendar, on Thursday with full meat feasts after fears of the coronavirus outbreak foot-and-mouth disease from last year have subsided. Eid al-Adha, known as the Feast of Sacrifice, coincides with the final rites of the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia. It is a joyous occasion, for which food is the hallmark of devout Muslims who buy and slaughter animals and share two-thirds of the meat with the poor. Many Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and Singapore, celebrated Eid al-Adha on Thursday, while Muslims in other parts of the world, including countries such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, Afghanistan and Nigeria, celebrated the holiday on Wednesday. . It varies according to sightings of the moon in different parts of the world. Indonesia’s anti-corruption court has opened a trial for a former information and communications technology minister accused of bribery for building mobile phone transmission towers in remote parts of the country. Japanese Emperor Naruhito met Indonesian President Joko Widodo on his first official trip abroad since assuming the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019. Japanese Emperor Naruhito said cooperation with developing countries is key to tackling climate change and other global challenges. Lionel Messi and his World Cup-winning Argentina team-mates are expected to draw nearly 70,000 fans to the Beijing Workers Stadium for an international friendly against Australia. Elbow-to-elbow worshipers joined in joint prayers on the streets of the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Thursday. Mosques were inundated with worshipers offering morning prayers, including at the Grand Istiqlal Mosque in Jakartas, the largest in Southeast Asia. Thank God we can pray Eid al-Adha with our family and celebrate the festival without fear of epidemic and pandemic, said Jakarta resident Neisya Fabiola. This year, the celebration is much livelier than in previous years. The Eid al-Adha festival in Indonesia is known for its lavish meat feasts, which are prepared with the meat of the sacrifice. Huge crowds filled the courtyards of mosques to take part in the ritual slaughter of animals for the festival. The Indonesian government has decided to extend the Feast of Sacrifice this year by granting two additional days of mandatory leave before and after the Muslim holiday in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country. President Joko Widodo said the decision was aimed at boosting economic activities and tourism in the world’s largest archipelago. It would give people more time to travel and enjoy their vacations in a bid to spur more economic activity, especially domestic tourism, Widodo said last week. Indonesia, like the rest of the world, is struggling to emerge from a pandemic-fueled economic recession with the war in Ukraine and soaring energy and food prices complicating recovery. Eid al-Adha commemorates the Quranic account of Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice Ismail as an act of obedience to God. Before he could perform the sacrifice, God provided a ram as an offering. In the Christian and Jewish account, Abraham is ordered to kill another son, Isaac. Last year, an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease disrupted the ritual slaughter of animals to mark Eid al-Adha in Indonesia. But the government has worked to overcome this epidemic. Foot-and-mouth disease is an acute, highly contagious viral disease of cloven-legged animals that is sometimes transmitted to humans. This has significantly dampened the usually booming holiday trade of goats, cows and sheep in Indonesia. The disease returned last year in Indonesia, which had not seen an outbreak for 32 years. The government, struggling to cope, set up a task force and ordered the slaughter of tens of thousands of infected cattle. The trend of active cases has been observed to have declined with zero new cases over the past few weeks, with active cases remaining at 4,682 as of Monday, out of a total of 630,706 cases largely on the most remote islands. populated in Java and Sumatra, according to data from the National Foot-and-Mouth Disease Task Force.

