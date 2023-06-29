Boris Johnson steps down as MP with immediate effect

Hannah Walton-Hughes

On Friday June 9, former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he would immediately step down as MP. The following week, the damning report of the Privileges Committee came out. Impacts Reports by Hannah Walton-Hughes.

The resignation announcement came after Mr Johnson received the report of the Privileges Committee, investigating whether he intentionally misled Parliament over the Partygate scandal.

The Privileges Committee report was released on Thursday and found that Boris Johnson had indeed intentionally misled Parliament. He recommended a 90-day suspension.

The Committee concluded that the former Prime Minister had personal knowledge of offenses, proactive repeated failures to investigate themleading to a deliberate closing of one’s mind to facts.

the committee concluded that Johnson’s statement to the Commons that his officials informed him that all social distancing guidelines were being followed was false

With respect to the six gatherings under investigation, between May 2020 and January 2021, the committee concluded that Johnson’s statement to the House of Commons that his officials had informed him that all directives of social distancing were being followed was wrong.

They also claim that some of Johnson’s denials were deliberate attempts to misleadand that they were one contempt of Parliament, preventing the Committee from holding it accountable.

The report also listed outrages Mr Johnson had committed in relation to the Committee itself.

These indicate that he deliberately misled the deputies investigating him in the Committee, engaging in abuse campaign against the members of the Committee, as well as to his statement of resignation, which referred to the report before its publication.

There will now be a by-election in his seat of Uxbridge and South Ruislip on the 20the July

Two members of the committee wanted to ban Mr Johnson from the House of Commons altogether, but they were rejected by the four Tory MPs on the panel.

However, the Committee recommended that he be stripped of a pass that former MPs usually get to enter Parliament.

Many described Johnson’s response as jumping before he was pushed.

As Johnson resigned on his own, there will now be a by-election in his Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat on 20e July.

Simon Clarke MP called him absolutely extraordinary to the point of being vindictive

A vote will take place on Monday to determine whether the report can be adopted. This is expected to be the case as Tory MPs have not been instructed to vote against, this is a free vote.

Some of Johnson’s most loyal supporters hit back at the report. Nadine Dorries called it to go too far and Simon Clarke MP called him absolutely extraordinary to the point of being vindictive.

Nevertheless, opposition parties have been quick to criticize Johnson. Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labor Party, called Johnson a Disgraced Prime Minister.

Liberal Democrat MP Daisy Cooper said the report should be the final nail in the coffin of Boris Johnson’s political career. His party has also called for him to be removed from his former prime minister’s allowance.

Johnson believes the committee presented no evidence to suggest it intentionally misled parliament.

Meanwhile, Johnson called the report disturbs and one political assassination.

In his resignation statement, Johnson hit out at both the Privileges Committee and the Conservative Party itself.

He believes he was the victim of anti-democratic behavior witch hunt, describing the Committee as the very definition of a kangaroo court.

Johnson believes the Committee has presented no evidence to suggest that it intentionally misled Parliament. He said their goal from the beginning has been to convict me, regardless of the facts.

The direct criticism was aimed at the committee chair, MP Harriet Harman, who had made her views against Johnson known before the inquiry.

Both Johnson and his allies said the motivation behind the report was Brexit and that Johnson was at the forefront of the Leave campaign. In the statement, Johnson says there are MPs who want take revenge for Brexit and reverse the referendum result.

Johnsons sweeps have extended to the current Prime Minister and the Conservative Party as a whole. He referred to how the gap in the polls is wider than when he left office, and the party needs to be properly preservative: pro-growth, pro-investment and tax reduction.

A more personal dig at Sunak was also included, indicating that the government had passively abandoned the prospect of a free trade agreement with the United States. It happened just days after Rishi Sunak was in the United States, on a visit to see Jo Biden.

Nadine Dorries’ resignation stems from the fact that she was not on Boris Johnson’s honors list

The statement ends with Johnson expressing his regret at having had to leave his constituents and Parliament, at least for now. This final statement left many open to the interpretation that he might return in the future.

Two of Boris Johnson’s biggest supporters, MP Nadine Dorries and MP Nigel Adams, have also both resigned as MPs with immediate effect.

Nadine Dorries’ resignation stems from the fact that she was not on Boris Johnson’s honors list. She blamed Downing Street for removing her from the list in an interview with Piers Morgan on talk tv yesterday.

Also on Johnsons honors list were MP Jacob Rees-Mogg and MP Priti Patel, former Business and Home Secretary, respectively. Rees-Mogg was another to hit back at the report, saying the committee considered silly.

Rishi Sunak has to come back to Johnsons statement, saying in regards to the honors list that Boris Johnson asked me to do something that I was not ready to do…I didn’t think it was right. Sunak continued followed by If people don’t like it, then tough.

Sunak alleges that Johnson’s said demands included the cancellation of the HOLAC committee after their decision to remove his proposed peerages.

Boris described what Rishi Sunak said as wastesaying that it would not have been necessary for the Prime Minister to cancel HOLAC, but simply review verification.

Nadine directly blame the PM and number 10 for not being included on the list.

In Nadine Dorries’ interview, she countered the claim that HOLAC had the mandate remove names from the list; she disputed much of what was claimed by Number 10. She directly blames the PM and Number 10 for not being included on the list.

East Dorries delay his resignation until an inquiry is made to find out why she was not granted a peerage.

These mixed accounts and this war of words between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak mean that the situation lacks clarity.

Many continue to speculate as to whether this will indeed be the end of Boris Johnson’s political career, or if it is only temporary.

The full report on parliamentary decisions can be read here.

Hannah Walton-Hughes

Image courtesy ofJacob DiehlviaUnsplash. Image license foundhere. No changes have been made to this image.

For more content including Uni News, Reviews, Entertainment, Lifestyle, FeaturesAndmuch more, follow us onTwitterAndinstagramand like ourFacebook pagefor more articles and information on how to get involved.

To keep up to date with all the latest Impact News, you can also follow us on Impact NewsFacebook,instagramAndTwitterpage.