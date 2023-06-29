PM to meet Cabinet, BJP state units to sit next week ahead of elections





A series of meetings including that of the Prime Minister with the Council of Ministers on July 3 and area-based meetings of state BJP leaders with the party leadership in the first week of July will likely be the BJP’s last major attempt to revamp the party and government ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. next year.

While discussions about possible changes to the party’s national and state units have been ongoing for some time, the party’s top leadership is meeting with key state leaders on July 6, 7, and 8, by zone.

BJP leaders from eastern and northeastern states have been called to a meeting in Guwahati on July 6, leaders from northern, central and western states will meet in New Delhi on July 7 and leaders of southern states will meet in Hyderabad on July 8.

Sources said the organizational overhaul includes some changes at the national level, in which some new general secretaries and secretaries will be inducted. Sources also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi may opt for changes in his Cabinet to breathe fresh air into departments that have failed to meet his expectations. The changes also help the government remove the fatigue factor, the sources said. Modi is due to meet the Council of Ministers at 4 p.m. on July 3. Speculation is rife that the BJP leadership is planning to bring some senior state leaders, both in government and the party, to the Center. With the party already scrambling to re-establish ties with allies, sources from the Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, said its representation in the Union Council of Ministers was being considered. Changes in a number of state units have also been on the table, but with opposition parties, threatened by its dominance in national politics, meeting in Patna last week to build a platform commune, the BJP must intensify its preparations for the polls. and review its polling strategies, party sources said. The BJP, which has already launched efforts to reinvent the NDA and secure its position even if the count falls, wants to breathe fresh air into the state units affected by the dispute and bring order in the house before the big test of 2024. His first target is expected to be the states that will be contesting Assembly elections this year, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram. In the context of a detailed review by national leadership of the performance of organizations in these states, some officials are expected to be changed. Despite the changing of the guard in August in the Chhattisgarh state unit, the party’s internal problems, we learned, have not yet been resolved. As Congress tries to show a united face on Wednesday, it appointed TS Singhdeo, a known rival of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel within the party, as deputy chief minister, the BJP will have to pull itself together, said a deputy from the state party. The party appointed Arun Sao as head of its Chhattisgarh unit in August last year. In Madhya Pradesh, there is talk of a new face who could run for the helm of state party affairs. But at least two senior party leaders have stressed that time is too short for any leader to make sweeping differences ahead of the Assembly elections. It will not be wise to appoint a new leader at the last minute. The national leadership is seized of the situation and will make a final decision after considering all possible pros and cons, a state party leader said. The BJP appointed CP Joshi as head of the Rajasthan unit in March this year and the party is unlikely to announce a candidate for chief minister ahead of elections in the state due later this year. The state unit of Telangana, a southern state where the BJP has focused on the emergence of an alternative force, is still grappling with deep internal conflicts. Many party leaders say keeping Bandi Sanjay Kumar, whose term ended in February, could spoil the party’s prospects in the assembly elections. Etela Rajendran, who had joined the BJP from the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (now Bharat Rashtra Samiti) in which he was considered the right arm of Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao or KCR, was thrown by a section as the next party leader. He can put up a tough fight against KCR. He will be like Himanta Biswa Sarma in Assam for BJP, party leader says. Sources, however, said no decision had yet been made and the situation would only be clear after the July 8 meeting. Party sources, however, conceded that the BJP in Telangana needs to travel further miles to present itself as a formidable force against the BRS. The party will need to find candidates for a decent and formidable fight in at least 50% more seats in the state. We’re good in 40 percent of the state, a state party leader said. The party is not ignoring Congress either. The Congress, which dominated the state’s political scene until the state was formed after the 2014 bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, is on the road to revival. On the one hand, Congress is also like BJP, it also needs to revive 60% more seats. But at least the BJP has the resources and the machinery to resume the fight even at the last minute, the leader said. The Congress has won the support of Muslims and Dalits, so strengthening the Congress will weaken the BRS and the BJP can shore up its majority votes, the leader said. While one section argues that retaining Sanjay Kumar could be a liability for the party, others say that even if there is no change in state unity, a collective leadership of Sanjay Kumar , Rajendran, Arvind Dharmapuri (Lok Sabha MP) and DK Aruna (former minister) can promote the party. The BJP will also have to finalize a decision on its future alliance with the TDP. After the party’s national leadership met with TDP leader and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu earlier this month, heads of state objected to any election trucking with the TDP, saying it could hurt their chances in Telangana.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/pm-to-meet-council-of-ministers-bjp-state-units-8693108/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos