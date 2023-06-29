Former President Donald Trump Iowa





Former President Donald Trump announces campaign event at Council Bluffs

The 45th President will make an appearance at Council Bluffs

Updated: 3:40 PM CDT June 29, 2023

A CHEERING CROWD WELCOMES FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IN MANCHESTER, NEW HAMPSHIRE. AT CONCORD, HE TARGET DEMOCRATS FOR HIS LEGAL PROBLEMS. EACH TIME THE COMMON MARXIST LEFT RADICAL DEMOCRATS AND THE FASCISTS HIT ME. I CONSIDER IT AS A BADGE, A BIG, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BADGE OF HONOR AND COURAGE. IN A 2021 AUDIO RECORDING, THE FORMER PRESIDENT IS HEARD DISCUSSING HIGHLY CLASSIFIED MILITARY-RELATED DOCUMENTS WITH PEOPLE WHO DO NOT HAVE SECURITY CLEARANCE. YOU KNOW, HE SAID HE WANTS TO ATTACK IRAN. AND THESE ARE THE PHOTOS. THIS IS PRETTY THIS WAS MADE BY THE MILITARY WHO GAVE ME TO HOLLIS. GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS URGES REPUBLICANS TO ACT ON THIS ELECTION IF IT COMES TO RELIGITING THINGS THAT HAPPENED 2 OR 3 YEARS AGO WILL LOSE. DESANTIS CARE NOT TO CRITICIZE TRUMP. WHEN ASKED IF THE FORMER PRESIDENT VIOLATED THE PEACEFUL TRANSFER OF POWER IN 2020, DESANTIS DEVIATED, I WAS NOWHERE NEAR WASHINGTON THAT DAY. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH WHAT HAPPENED THAT DAY. FORMER PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS FUCKED AT DESANTIS, WHICH WAS A FAR SECOND IN POLLS IN NEW HAMPSHIRE. THE QUESTION IS WHEN WILL HE GO TO THIRD PLACE? SOME VOTERS HAVE ALREADY DECIDED. I REALLY LOVE DESANTIS. I THOUGHT HE SPEAK VERY WELL. AND YEAH, I THOUGHT THE CROWD WAS ENERGY. THIS COUNTRY NEEDS DONALD TRUMP. HE DOESN'T NEED SOMEBODY WHO WANTS TO PRETEND TO BE DONALD TRUMP. WELL, LATEST POLLS HERE IN NEW HAMPSHIRE SHOW FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP LEADS DESANTIS BY MORE THAN 26 POINTS.

Former President Donald Trump is heading to Council Bluffs for his campaign trail. He will address the public at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 7 at the MidAmerica Center. Doors will open at 10 a.m. with a program beginning at 11:30 a.m. before his address. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and you can only register for two at a time. You can sign up here.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa —

Related coverage above: Republican rivals Trump and DeSantis are on the campaign trail in New Hampshire

Former President Donald Trump heads to Council Bluffs for his campaign trail.

He will address the public at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 7 at the MidAmerica Center.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. with a program beginning at 11:30 a.m. before his address.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis, and you can only register for two at a time. You can register here.

