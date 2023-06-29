Xi Jinping gives himself new powers to fight back against foreign sanctions

Seeming to be preparing for an inevitable deterioration in his relations with the other great powers, the Chinese leader Xi Jinping has just had a very comprehensive new legislative framework approved, giving the Communist Party, which he controls, greater authority to respond to foreign economic sanctions and fight against what Beijing calls Western hegmony.

Collected in six chapters, the new law on foreign relations, which was ratified this week by the permanent committee of the National People’s Congress – the assembly validating without debate the decisions of the regime – must serve as a basis, from 1EastJuly, the entire foreign policy of the world’s second largest economy. The text codifies the priorities of Chinese foreign policy and frames other laws governing various aspects of foreign relations, summarized Moritz Rudolf, a specialist at Yale Law School.

Fill legal voids

The text thus oversees previous legislation on foreign investment, the fight against international sanctions or even foreign NGOs and, according to Beijing, makes it possible to fill the legal loopholes which have hitherto weakened the legal system of its responses to measures of rtorsion taken by other countries.

While it clarifies the powers of the various government institutions, the text notes that the steering of Beijing’s foreign relations falls under the leadership of the Communist Party, and therefore of its Secretary General, Xi Jinping, who has not ceased, in recent years, to strengthen its grip on the conduct of the country’s affairs.

The foreign relations law will help to better protect China’s sovereignty, national security and development interests to enable the rebirth of the nation, said Zhao Leji, chairman of the Assembly’s standing committee. . He was thus referring to Xi Jinping’s struggle to restore the country to its past glory and power by erasing the humiliations imposed, according to him, by foreign forces during the 100 years before the Party came to power in 1949.

Reprisal measures

The law does not introduce a detailed mechanism and does not precisely name any target country, but it explains that Beijing now authorizes itself to take countermeasures and restrictive measures against acts that endanger the sovereignty, security and interests of development of the country or which violate the fundamental norms of international relations.

According to experts, the text could thus be drawn during the next retaliatory campaigns against foreign companies established in China whose countries of origin would have taken measures deemed hostile to Beijing or made comments deemed malicious, on economic but also geopolitical issues. . Compared to the national security text, the law points to the defense of “national dignity and honor” which are even more elusive concepts, explained, in a long analysis on Twitter, Henry Gao, a professor of law of Singapore Management University.

Based on past practices, I would say that every Chinese company now has an obligation to protest, in all its business dealings, when its foreign business partners refer to Taiwan as a country, or comment on the situation in Xinjiang or Hong Kong, warned the lawyer, who fears a multiplication of disputes.

More and more reprisals

In recent months, the Chinese regime has already sanctioned many foreign companies or executives, often in response to initiatives or statements by their governments. In February, after the crisis of the spy balloon shot down by Washington, Beijing had decided in particular to place the two American aeronautical and defense groups Lockheed Martin and Raytheon on its list of unreliable entities, thus depriving them of certain commercial activities in China.

In May, in the midst of the deployment of American measures to restrict the export of advanced technologies to China, Beijing banned Micron, the American semiconductor giant, from the orders of its operators managing essential infrastructure, ostensibly due to security breaches. security. And the Chinese authorities have further multiplied, in recent weeks, actions against foreign audit and consulting firms, particularly American ones, in the name of protecting national security.