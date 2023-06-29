PM’s call for meeting sparks Cabinet reshuffle discussion: who’s in, who’s out if changes happen?

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ call for a cabinet meeting on Monday (July 3rd) sparked talks of changes in the union’s cabinet. With the Lok Sabha elections less than a year away and a slew of states due to go to the polls, speculation is growing by the hour. Additionally, senior BJP brass including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National Chairman JP Nadda and Party (Organization) General Secretary BL Santhosh held lengthy deliberations at the Prime Ministers’ Residence. ministers on Wednesday evening, causing a buzz in the halls of power. .

Ministers of State to change too?

If indeed Prime Minister Modi decides to go ahead with the reshuffle, it will not be limited to just cabinet ministers, News18 has learned. Many Ministers of State will also be changed as there is much dissatisfaction with the flippant approach of some.

But if ever a reshuffle takes place, there is much talk of a powerful cabinet minister from within the organization being asked to return to the sangathan. Perceived as a punitive appointment, Kiren Rijiju has already been transferred to the Ministry of Earth Sciences by the highly publicized Ministry of Law and Justice.

Today, Arjun Ram Meghwal, from Rajasthan, is in charge of the legal portfolio and parliamentary affairs. Last month, there was a sudden announcement that SP Singh Baghel, who was Minister of State for Law and Justice, has been appointed as the new Deputy Minister of Health.

According to sources, if and when the cabinet changes take place, the share of the West Bengals is likely to be reduced. Currently, the state has four MoS and is expected to lose at least two. BJP sources said that except for one, who is known to be close to Amit Shah, the others are unsure about the next reshuffle whenever it happens.

Every time that happens, it will be a political reshuffle. No technocrats will be inducted. This will be done with the aim of winning elections outright, a BJP leader said on condition of anonymity.

It is likely that party MPs from Chhattisgarh, where an election is due, will be brought into the cabinet. The BJP has eight MPs in the state, where Congress appears to be ironing out differences by appointing chief minister Bhupesh Baghels, a bitter rival of TS Singh Deo, as his deputy.

Although no one in the BJP is sure when the changes will take place with the departure of Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi from the cabinet and PM Modis determined to sensitize Muslims in Pasmanda, there are enough indications that a minority MP could to be appointed minister. A source, however, told News18 that this does not necessarily mean they will be given the Minority Affairs portfolio, as has been the norm. The ministry is headed by Smriti Irani for now.

But will the reshuffle finally take place?

The monsoon session of Parliament is expected to start the third week of July. There is more talk of a reshuffle as the prime ministers met late at night and he called a cabinet meeting on July 3, where their performance could be a key point of deliberation. But the question remains, will there be one after all?

Similar speculation also took place in January, before the start of the budget session. At the time, the buzz was that a reshuffle could soon take place after the BJP national executive on January 16-17. But nothing like that happened.

As one senior BJP official put it: Who said there was a reshuffle in the first place? Look, no one knows when or if a reshuffle will happen. No secretary general is aware of it, and no vice-president is aware of it. And I suspect very few ministers would know that. But yes, after the meeting yesterday and the announcement of a meeting on July 3, even we think there could be one.

But as far as you know, there’s no reshuffle this time around either, and one fine day, when you least expect it, you’ll get a press release about the nominations, the official added.