3 charged in insider trading case linked to IPO of ex-President Donald Trump’s media company





By LARRY NEUMEISTER

NEW YORK (AP) Three Florida men were arrested Thursday and charged with illegally making more than $22 million in insider trading ahead of the public announcement that a special-purpose acquisition company would go public with a media company owned by former President Donald Trump.

The charges were outlined in an unsealed indictment in Manhattan federal court that did not implicate Trump in any way. The indictment was part of four separate insider trading cases brought against 10 people, including a Pfizer employee and partner and an executive director of an investment firm.

According to the media company’s indictment, the men were asked to invest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. and received confidential information that a potential target of DWAC and another acquisition company, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp., was Trump Media & Technology Group. .

Authorities said the defendants purchased millions of dollars worth of DWAC securities on the open market before news of Trump’s media activity became public.

After the public announcement, the men got rid of their titles for a significant profit, according to court documents.

Insider trading is not easy money, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. This is cheating. It’s a bad bet. Because my office, the Southern District of New York, is watching. And we work quickly to investigate and prosecute anyone corrupting our financial markets. And we will continue as long as it takes. You can bet on that.

The men who were arrested have been identified as Michael Shvartsman, Gerald Shvartsman and Bruce Garelick. It was not immediately clear who would represent them in initial court appearances in Florida.

