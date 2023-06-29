Politics
How some DU colleges are preparing for Modi’s visit
New Delhi: Mandatory attendance, canceled leave, not advised to wear black clothes – some colleges of the University of Delhi (DU) have established guidelines like these for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the campus on Friday for the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations.
Modi will virtually lay the foundation stone for three new buildings during his visit. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will also attend the event, which is likely to be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., as a chief guest. The event will be broadcast live to all DU colleges, through screens placed in staff rooms, libraries and auditoriums.
According to a notification issued by Zakir Hussain College, the signatures of all those present will be sent to the university – adding that this is done at the request of DU.
Meanwhile, at Hindu College, a WhatsApp message was sent to students by professors promising an additional presence for participation. The message is also intended to discourage students and staff to wear black clothes. At BR Ambedkar College, attendance at the event has been made compulsory, according to a notification issued by the institute.
Some faculty members have taken to social media to criticize the notifications, with one student telling ThePrint that similar guidelines were issued to ensure attendance at International Yoga Day events on June 21.
Reached for comment, Hindu College principal Anju Srivastav said the administration’s message was misunderstood and there were no restrictions on the color of clothing.
“It is not possible to give the students an additional presence. However, we would like to see all students and staff show up for the screening,” she added. “We just wanted to send the message that this is a normal working day and that students should come to university.”
Appeals to the Principal of BRAmbedkar College Teacher. RN Dubey and Principal of Zakir Hussain College Teacher. Masroor Ahmad Beg remained unanswered. ThePrint called DU Registrar Vikas Gupta for comment, but he could not be reached.
Read also : AU removes Iqbal from curriculum, approves new Centers for Partition, Hinduism and Tribal Studies
What the colleges said
WhatsApp message shared on Hindu College department groups – which include both students and staff — promises 5 days of additional presence for participation in the event. ThePrint saw the message.
Speaking to ThePrint, a college professor confirmed the message. “A meeting of college principals and university officials was held on Thursday at which these instructions were given verbally,” the professor said. “Directors were also instructed to create an attendance sheet to verify who attended and who did not.”
Zakir Hussain College’s notification – shared on Facebook by a professor – reads: “As per instructions from Delhi University, all staff members other than newly appointed teachers who are physically present in the multi-purpose hall of Delhi University are compulsory. to be present in the college library to see the farewell function of the centenary celebrations.
Asking all faculty members to show up at 9 am for the event, he adds, “The list of participants along with signature will be sent to Delhi University.”
The notification from BR Ambedkar College, which is also part of the Facebook post, states that “the live webcast will be held in the college auditorium.”
“On this occasion, all teachers with their students and non-teaching staff are required to attend the live webcast program in the college,” he adds.
Professors at BR Ambedkar College have confirmed receipt of the notification.
Teachers upset
Several teachers and students criticized the instructions.
Share BR Ambedkar College notification On Facebook, Professor Naveen Gaur of Dyal Singh College questioned the decision and wrote: “Can a college make attendance compulsory? BR Ambedkar college notice makes attendance compulsory, note for some students and faculties that it is vacation time [sic].”
Another college professor, who did not wish to be named, told ThePrint that they were already struggling to complete the program. “The four-year undergraduate program has many courses and the program is not yet finished. This is the last week for first-year students before exams start,” the professor said. “We take extra classes on weekends to complete the program. Making attendance at this event mandatory will have a negative impact on students.
A DU student named Abhigyan, who goes by a unique name, said trying to get students to such events by promising grades and attendance is starting to become a regular occurrence.
“Students at some colleges have received similar notifications promising extra grades for electives if they attend yoga day celebrations,” he added.
“Now Hindu College is promising extra attendance. Students, in order to avoid sanctions or get extra credits, show up at the events.
(Editing by Sunanda Ranjan)
Read also :Delhi University at 100: Home to history, academic achievement and coffeehouse romance
Sources
https://theprint.in/india/education/compulsory-attendance-black-clothes-discouraged-how-some-du-colleges-are-prepping-for-modi-visit/1647411/
