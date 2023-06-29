Biden hits (subtly) at Trump in reference to diplomatic notes





In remarks in Chicago yesterday, President Joe Biden spoke about his time over the years with China Xi Jinping. In fact, the Democrat noted that he met the Chinese president alone, just the two men and a simultaneous interpreter, for a total of more than 68 hours. Biden addedapparently as an unscripted aside, by the way, I turned in all my notes. And why, pray tell, would the US President make such a comment? Why would it matter for Biden to return his notes after meeting with the Chinese leader? It might not be immediately obvious to everyone, but he was throwing a not-so-subtle rhetorical shot at his immediate predecessor. Returning to our previous coverage, ahead of his July 2018 summit with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump insisted the meeting be limited to a one-on-one discussion, with no other US officials, even members of the Trump cabinet, does not participate. The Republican White House never explained exactly why, but the entire administration assumed the US leader would then brief US officials on the details of the meeting. This does not happen. White House officials, military leaders and even then-Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats all admitted in the days following the summit that they were unsure exactly what happened at behind closed doors. It was not an isolated incident. The Washington Post reported nearly a year later, Trump has gone to extraordinary lengths to conceal details of his conversations with the Russian leader. [Trump has established a pattern] shield his communications with Putin from public scrutiny and prevent even senior officials in his own administration from knowing fully what he said to one of the United States’ main adversaries. As a result, US officials said there were no detailed records, even in classified files, of Trump’s face-to-face interactions with the Russian leader at five locations over the past two years. The article added that all of this was considered unusual, and officials admitted that Trump’s behavior was at odds with the known practices of previous presidents, who relied on senior aides to attend meetings and take notes. complete and then shared with other managers and departments. In one case, according to the Posts reportsTrump took possession of his own interpreter notes after a conversation with Putin. And Thisof course, was what Biden was only too happy to reference during his remarks yesterday. This post reviews our related prior coverage.

