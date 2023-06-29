Trump praises SCOTUS ruling on affirmative action: ‘This is a great day for America’





Former President Trump hailed Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling as a blow to affirmative action, calling it a “great day for America.”

“People with extraordinary ability and all that is necessary for success, including the future greatness of our country, are finally being rewarded,” Trump said in an article on Truth Social. “It’s the decision everyone has been waiting and hoping for and the result has been amazing. It will also keep us competitive with the rest of the world. Our greatest minds should be cherished and that’s what this wonderful day is all about. We’re going back to everything based on merit – and that’s how it should be!”

Pro-Trump super PAC MAGA, Inc. gave credit for the decision to Trump, citing his appointment of conservative High Court justices.

“President Donald Trump made possible today’s historic decision to end the racist college admissions process because he delivered on his promise to appoint constitutional judges,” said Karoline Leavitt, door -word of the PAC. “America is a better nation following historic rulings by Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees.”

The Texas abortion ban resulted in nearly 10,000 additional live births. Newsom predicts ‘significant decrease’ in Black and Latino admissions after affirmative action decision

Former Vice President Pence, who is running against Trump in the GOP presidential primary, released his own statement praising the decision.

“There is no place for discrimination based on race in the United States, and I am pleased that the Supreme Court has put an end to this flagrant violation of civil and constitutional rights in admissions processes, which does not only served to perpetuate racism,” Pence said. . “I am honored to have played a role in the appointment of three of the judges who secured today’s acclaimed ruling, and as President, I will continue to appoint judges who will strictly apply the law rather than twist to serve enlightened and progressive ends.”

However, Trump will likely use the decision and his record of nominating judges and conservative justices as an argument on the campaign trail. Across the aisle, Democrats could use this issue to galvanize their own base through 2024. President Biden is expected to report on the decision later Thursday from the White House.

