Indian PM visits US, discusses impact of higher education

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official state visit to the US marked India’s rise as a major geopolitical power, says Northeast professor Max Abrahamswho had the opportunity to personally meet Modi last week.

India is currently the fifth-largest economy and it is only rising in the ranks, says Abrahms, an associate professor of political science at Northeastern University. This trip was a huge deal for India, as it truly signified its arrival as a major geopolitical power in a way we had never seen before.

Modi arrived in Washington, DC last Wednesday for a four-day state visit. His schedule was filled with meetings with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and other state officials, a White House state dinner in his honor, an address to the US Congress and meetings with CEOs of major US corporations, among other commitments. .

Courtesy picture

He also met with a small group of think tanks to discuss a range of development and geopolitical issues, according to Modis. official site. Abrahms was one of the participants in this meeting.

Abrahms received an invitation to meet Modi from the Indian Ambassador to the United States. He believes he was chosen because of his expertise in political violence and terrorism. India is very concerned about counter-terrorism, says Abrahms, especially radical Sunni terrorists in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Abrahms has also repeatedly participated in an annual international conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics in New Delhi, the Raisina Dialogue which attracts some of the world’s most important political figures, he says, including heads of state, ministers Foreign Affairs and high-ranking military officials.

The structure of the meeting was very informal, according to Abrahms. Guests were not told in advance what they could or could not ask Modi.

Seated in a modest circle, each participant had the opportunity to address the Prime Minister or ask a question, and he answered each individually through an interpreter.

As the sole representative of academia, Abrahms told Modi that India is having a very noticeable effect on higher education in the United States.

I said that perhaps India’s greatest resource is its human talent, says Abrahms. I can attest that some of my best students are from India, and one of my main co-authors is from India.

Abrahms talked about the interface between human talent and higher education, he says.

The difficult issue of human rights violations in India was also raised during the meeting, and Modi emphasized that he values ​​democracy, says Abrahms, and that it is a very important basis for India- Americans, both now and in the future.

Modis’ visit to the United States drew mixed reactions, including criticism, protests and a boycott of his speech in Congress by a few lawmakers. Modi was banned from visiting America for nearly a decade, from 2005 to 2014.

The State Department denied Modi a US diplomatic visa because of serious religious freedom violations during deadly sectarian riots between Hindu and Muslim residents in 2002 in Gujarat, a state in western India. where he was Chief Minister at the time.

Although Modi has visited the United States several times since becoming prime minister in 2014, this was the first official state visit with a red carpet and state dinner.

Abrahms says there are several possible reasons why Modi is now receiving very different treatment. One has to do with the rise of China.

Increasingly, US officials fear that China will challenge the United States as a hegemon, including in the Pacific, he says.

India has a complicated relationship with China. He buys more goods from China than from any other country, says Abrahms. The two countries, however, also have pending and sometimes active territorial disputes.

So the hope of American officials is that we can increasingly move India into the American sphere essentially, that if there is a war with China, India can be counted as an ally, says Abrahms .

Many of the concrete goals of the trip, he said, are to strengthen the defense ties between India and the United States. India has bought expensive drones and is partnering with General Electric to develop engines for Indian fighter jets.

India is already part of what is called the quadrangle, made up of the United States, India, Japan and Australia, says Abrahms, and to a large extent the aim is to contain the China.

Another goal is to distance India from Russia and wean it off Russian weapons. The war in Ukraine reinforces the perception that American weapons are superior to those of Russia, says Abrahms.

India has been heavily criticized for not taking a tougher stance on the war in Ukraine and for maintaining trade relations with Russia.

Prime Minister Modi says he is pro-peace, and I share that view, says Abrahms. Lots of hotheads in the West who want regime change and Moscow and I are not really involved in that kind of advocacy.

India is reluctant to get overly involved in great power competition, he says, to avoid going to war with Russia or China, while maintaining strong relations with the West.

Much of Modis’ visit was also focused on strengthening trade ties, given that India is expected to become the world’s third largest economy.

However, Abrahms believes, there was another domestic political component to Biden reaching out and welcoming Modi so visibly. American Indians are one of the largest minority groups in the United States

They tend to cast their vote disproportionately more than some other groups, says Abrahms, which means the next presidential election in 2024.

Alena Kuzub is a reporter for Northeastern Global News. Email him at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @AlenaKuzub.