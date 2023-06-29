Judge rejects Donald Trump’s offer to dismiss E. John Carroll





[1/3]FILE PHOTO-Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends the Oakland County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner in Novi, Michigan, U.S. June 25, 2023. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) – A federal judge on Thursday rejected Donald Trump’s request to dismiss the first of two lawsuits by writer E. Jean Carroll accusing the former US president of defamation for denying he raped her in the mid 1990s.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan found no basis for Trump’s arguments that he deserved absolute presidential immunity and that many of his statements about Carroll were opinionated and therefore protected.

The judge also rejected Trump’s claim that the former Elle magazine columnist “consented” to his statements by deliberately waiting decades to be made public, until he was in the White House, not leaving him “no choice” but to defend himself.

Alina Habba, Trump’s attorney, said, “We disagree with the court’s decision and will take appropriate action to preserve all viable defenses.”

The case is separate from the verdict from a federal jury in Manhattan last month that Trump paid Carroll $5 million for defamation and sexual abuse, after Trump in October 2022 also denied their alleged encounter. The jurors did not find that Trump raped Carroll.

Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan, who is not related to the judge, said Thursday’s ruling “confirms that once again Donald Trump’s purported defenses to E. Jean’s defamation allegations Carroll don’t work”.

Now 79, Carroll drew the ire of Trump in June 2019 when she accused him in New York magazine, as she was about to publish her memoir, of assaulting her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan.

It prompted Trump, 77, to say he didn’t know Carroll, she wasn’t his “type” and lied to boost book sales.

BEYOND THE “OUTSIDE PERIMETER”

In his 46-page ruling, Kaplan said Trump waited too long to raise the absolute immunity defense and that it would be unfair for Carroll to let him do so now and further delay the case for 3½ years. .

The judge also said Trump’s criticism of Carroll went beyond “the outer perimeter of his official duties” as president.

“Mr. Trump identifies no connection between the allegedly defamatory content of his statements — that Ms. Carroll fabricated her sexual assault accusation and did so for financial and personal gain — to any official responsibility of the President,” he said. writes Kaplan. “The court can’t think of that either.”

Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is appealing the $5 million jury verdict.

On Tuesday, he counterattacked Carroll, claiming she defamed him in a CNN interview a day after the May 9 verdict saying, “Oh yes he did, oh yes he did. fact,” when asked if the jury had found he had not committed rape. .

Carroll’s initial trial is scheduled for trial on January 15, 2024.

She is claiming at least $10 million in damages. Kaplan this month let her amend her lawsuit to add Trump’s comments from a CNN town hall following the jury’s verdict, in which he called her account “fake” and called her ” crazy work”.

The case is Carroll v. Trump, US District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-07311.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Jonathan Oatis and Grant McCool

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/judge-rejects-trump-bid-dismiss-e-jean-carrolls-first-defamation-lawsuit-2023-06-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos