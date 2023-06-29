Politics
ExplainSpeak | Xi’s New Law: How China Aims to Hit Back at the US and Its Allies
Wednesday (June 28), Chinese President Xi Jinping passed a new law that essentially allows the world’s second-largest economy to respond to a increasing number of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies. The so-called Foreign Relations Law provides a framework for China to take action against companies and countries it sees as penalizing it. The new law will come into force on July 1.
world timesspokesperson for the Communist Party of China, said the following: China’s top legislature passed the Foreign Relations Law on Wednesday, marking a milestone as it is the first basic and comprehensive foreign relations law that aims to close gaps in the rule of law in foreign affairs amid new challenges in foreign relations, especially when China has faced frequent external interference in its internal affairs under Western hegemony with sanctions unilateral and a jurisdiction with a long arm.
Increase in US sanctions against China
It’s no secret that U.S.-China relations have been plummeting for some time, with the U.S. complaining about Chinese trade and monetary practices.
For example, the United States often accused China of manipulating its currency essentially keeping the yuan weak in an effort to gain the upper hand in trading. A trade deficit with China was a key issue that President Trump has repeatedly spoken.
Similarly, the United States is also concerned that China is stealing American technology secrets and in October last year President Biden unveiled a extensive set of export bans this essentially meant that Chinese companies were unable to purchase advanced microchips and related equipment.
THE The United States is getting closer and closer to India also was seen in the same light as the United States hopes to use India to counter the rise of China. China’s broken relations with India since the border clashes have also played their part.
The Covid pandemic has seen many countries, especially the United States, increasingly trying to devise a strategy to reduce the risks associated with their involvement with China.
However, that is easier said than done.
The fact is that over the past three decades, China has become the factory of the world. Getting out of China is not easy as there are no immediate and ready replacements. Few countries can boast of the human and physical infrastructure available in China. Leaving China, even if motivated by geopolitical and foreign policy concerns, will not be without costs.
Response from China
Unsurprisingly, China has repeatedly criticized US bans and restrictions, refuted allegations of industrial espionage and currency manipulation, and advocated for a more open global economic order.
But its position too is becoming more and more aggressive, especially since the economic confrontation with the United States also spills over into territories such as hong kong And Taiwan.
For example, on June 27, while speaking at the annual meeting of the new champions of the World Economic Forum in Tianjin, also called Summer Davos, Chinese Premier Li Qiang warned Western powers that attempts to reduce risks vis-à-vis China could lead to the fragmentation of global supply chains. He said governments shouldn’t go too far to induce companies to leave China.
We must oppose the politicization of economic issues and work together to maintain the stability, fluidity and security of global industrial and supply chains in order to distribute the fruits of globalization to different countries and groups of people more equitably. , did he declare.
The new law
According to People’s Daily, the flagship newspaper of the Communist Party of China, the new law implies that China has the right to take necessary countermeasures in accordance with the law against acts that violate international law and basic norms governing international relations and endanger China’s sovereignty, security and development interests. The country will formulate necessary laws, administrative regulations and departmental rules, establish corresponding work systems and mechanisms, strengthen coordination between departments, and establish and implement relevant countermeasures and restrictive measures.
Talk to world timesHuang Huikang, a professor at the Institute of International Law, Wuhan University, said: For the first time, the law spells out the purpose, conditions and policy direction of applying Chinese law in foreign relations. , and sets out the principles of countermeasures and restrictive measures against foreign countries, individuals or organizations.
Result?
China hopes to beat the United States as the world’s largest economy. Becoming a technological superpower is almost a necessity for it to maintain its dominance. At the same time, it cannot give up its current control of being the nerve center of world production. US actions, from trade restrictions to closer ties with countries like India, can threaten China’s rise.
Chinas the economy has lost its growth momentumand the first time in several decades, increased below the global average in 2022.
It has taken measures such as banning domestic Chinese companies from purchasing Micron Technology Inc. Micron, an American chipmaker, has just signed a memorandum of understanding with Gujarat government to set up a $2.75 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant in Sanand.
The new law allows China to respond to US actions even more aggressively.
Expect more fireworks from Beijing in the coming months as the economic war between the two biggest economies escalates.
Till next time,
kanakanmani
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/explained/explained-economics/explainspeaking-xi-law-china-us-economy-8692945/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
