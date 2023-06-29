Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calls this year’s Eid ‘the most painful’ for him





The former Pakistani Prime Minister claimed that around 10,000 of our workers and supporters are imprisoned.

Islamabad:

Wishing Pakistanis “Eid Mubarak”, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said “this is the most painful Eid” for him as around 10,000 PTI workers and their supporters are imprisoned and treated like criminals for having exercised their constitutional right to peaceful protest.

The Feast of Sacrifice was celebrated across the country on Thursday.

“Eid Mubarak to my Pakistanis. This is the most painful Eid for me. About 10,000 of our workers and supporters are imprisoned and treated like criminals for exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest,” Imran Khan said in a statement. a tweet on Thursday.

The Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) further said, “Our courageous leaders, including women leaders, Dr. Yasmin Rashid and Aliya Hamza are in jail and refuse to leave the PTI. 16 of our workers were shot and 8 others are suspected. were killed but cannot be confirmed as relatives have gone into hiding for fear of the police. 50 others were shot and injured.

He said there had been no mention of the use of such excessive force by security forces on unarmed protesters and that there had been no independent investigation to determine what had happened. actually passed on May 9th. “Instead, by peddling a unilateral anti-PTI official narrative, a reign of terror was unleashed on anyone associated with the party with the sole aim of dismantling it before the election,” he said.

“The PTI and the nation will come out of this dark phase much stronger. Moreover, there has been a total media crackdown with everyone who criticizes this fascist government in the face of their wrath,” the PTI leader said.

He added that the Pakistani journalist, “Imran Riaz Khan has been abducted and his whereabouts are unknown for more than 40 days now, and five of our respected journalists who had to flee the country, we remember them also in this Eid”.

Recently, Imran Khan said that the Shehbaz Sharif government has made the country irrelevant internationally and its democracy, rule of law and the whole economic and institutional structure are collapsing.

The PTI chief was referring to the joint Indo-US statement, which labeled Pakistan as a promoter of cross-border terrorism in India.

The statement said the United States and India stand together to combat global terrorism and unequivocally condemn terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations. US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the call for concerted action against all UN-listed terrorist groups, including Al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), and Hizb-ul-Mujhahideen.

