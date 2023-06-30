Judge denies Trump’s motion to dismiss Carroll’s libel suit





CN—

A federal judge has denied Donald Trump’s motion to dismiss E. Jean Carroll, believing that the legal arguments of the former presidents are without merit.

Trump filed a motion for summary judgment to dismiss Carroll’s original defamation lawsuit filed in 2019. He argued he was entitled to immunity because he was president at the time he made statements denying the Carroll’s rape allegation and that his statements were not defamatory.

Judge Lewis Kaplan denied Trump’s motion and request to amend his response to assert immunity as a defense in the case, noting that Trump had already waived that as a possible defense and allowed it. now would unfairly prejudice Carroll.

There is no reason to risk further prolonging the resolution of this litigation by allowing Mr. Trump to raise his defense of absolute immunity now at the eleventh hour when he could have done so years ago. wrote the judge.

There are other pending legal motions. The case is expected to go to trial early next year.

Judge Kaplan’s denial of summary judgment confirms that once again Donald Trump’s supposed defenses to E Jean Carroll’s defamation allegations do not work, Robbie Kaplan, an attorney for Carroll, said in a statement. Trump chose to waive presidential immunity and now he has to live with the results of that decision.

Trump attorney Alina Habba said, “We disagree with the court’s decision and will take appropriate action to preserve all viable defenses.

This case is separate from the 2022 battery and libel trial that went to trial earlier this year. A jury awarded Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages and found that Trump sexually assaulted and defamed her. Trump this week filed a counterclaim against Carroll alleging she defamed him when she appeared on CNN the day after the jury verdict and said: Oh yes, he raped her.

This story has been updated with additional reaction.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/29/politics/trump-e-jean-carroll-motion-to-dismiss-denied/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos