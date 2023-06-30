South Africa to host BRICS summit despite Putin’s arrest warrant





JOHANNESBURG, June 29 (Reuters) – South Africa said on Thursday it would host the BRICS bloc summit in August as planned, amid speculation it may travel to China so Russian President Vladimir Putin can attend it in a country that is not obliged to stop it in time of war. felony charges. South Africa has a duty as a signatory to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to arrest Putin if he attends the talks between the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and China , due to an arrest warrant against the deportation of children from Ukraine. Putin denies the charges. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met him on June 17 in Russia, historically a strong ally of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) as it was a liberation movement fighting the white minority regime there decades ago. “South Africa will host the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Center in Sandton, Johannesburg, from August 22-24, 2023,” the Department of International Relations said in a statement. Presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya confirmed to Reuters in a text message that this meant the entire summit, including the main part involving BRICS heads of state, would take place in South Africa. He and a spokesman for the international relations department declined to say whether Putin would attend or not. Late last month, South African officials said the BRICS countries were considering moving the summit to China, which is not a member of the international court. They could still decide to change location at the last minute. On Tuesday, South Africa’s International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor said Putin had yet to respond to an invitation sent before the ICC indicted him on March 18. Chinese President Xi Jinping, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are all planning to attend, Pandor said. South Africa calls itself neutral in the Ukraine conflict, but has been criticized by Western powers for being friendly with Russia, including hosting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and conducting joint naval exercises. Editing by Tim Cocks and Andrew Cawthorne Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/south-africa-host-brics-summit-despite-putin-arrest-warrant-2023-06-29/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos