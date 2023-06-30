Former President Trump Wins Hubbard, OR Fire District Election





Trump was one of five candidates written for the open position

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) A former US president has edged out all other candidates for a seat on the Hubbard Fire District board of directors.

Following Oregon’s special election held on Tuesday, May 16, the Statesman Journal reports that five write-in candidates received two votes for the No. Hubbard fire.

Fire Chief Michael Kahrmann said the 45th President Donald Trump is one such candidate.

Officials repeatedly rolled a 12-sided die to determine which person would take over. After representatives replaced the other five candidates, none of whom were present at the meeting, Trump was declared the winner of the tiebreaker.

The next step for the Hubbard Fire District is to determine if any of the other applicants are interested in the position, Kahrmann told KOIN 6. Directors must live or own property in the Hubbard Fire District. .

The district serves approximately 5,000 residents in seven square miles of western Oregon, compared to the Portland Fire and Rescue Service area of ​​150 square miles with over 580,000 residents.

With permanent residence at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump has announced no plans to move to Hubbard or nearby towns of Woodburn or Aurora.

However, Trump announced his re-election in 2024 for the presidency. He also faces 37 charges for mishandling classified documents at his home in Florida, making him the first former president in US history to have a federal case against him.

The next meeting of Hubbard Fire Districts is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Hubbard Fire Station. The officials are expected to decide who will then fill the open position on the Board of Directors.

The Statesman Journal named Jerry Cox, Rocky Sherwood, Paula Smith and Bob Banks as the remaining nominees.

