Connecticut lawmaker attacked after attending Muslim prayer service





A Connecticut state legislator was attacked as she left a Muslim prayer service, and another worshiper pursued and detained the man until police arrived, authorities said.

Rep. Mayram Khan was with her sister and children Wednesday morning outside the XL Center, an arena in downtown Hartford, where they attended the service, along with about 4,000 others, marking Eid al-Adha, the end of Hajj, the annual Muslim pilgrimage to Mecca.

The man made obscene remarks, grabbed Khan, punched her and threw her to the ground, said Farhan Memon, president of the Connecticut chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. She suffered minor cuts and bruises.

Andrey Desmond, 30, from New Britain, was held by another worshiper until police arrived. He was charged with assault, unlawful restraint, breach of the peace and interfering with the police. It is not yet clear whether he knew Khan was a lawmaker. Police said further charges could be filed.

Desmond was being held Thursday pending arraignment. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.

We urge local, state and federal law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this attack and to ensure the safety of Connecticut’s Muslim community during Eid al-Adha celebrations in course, Memon said in a statement. Too often we have seen American Muslims, or those perceived to be Muslims, targeted with hatred because of their dress, race or ethnicity.

Khan, a Democrat from Windsor, became the first Muslim member of the Connecticut House when she won a special election for the seat in March 2022. She did not immediately return phone calls and emails Thursday.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said he was at the same prayer service and was troubled after learning of the attack and deeply sorry for what she and her family went through today, which should have been a day of joy and celebration.

Governor Ned Lamont also offered his support.

It is disturbing to me that this happened on a holy day meant to be marked by peaceful prayer, Lamont said in a statement.

