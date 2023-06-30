Nadine Dorries, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel slammed for criticizing Privileges Committee report on Boris Johnson





F Former ministers Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries and Priti Patel were named by the Commons Privileges Committee on Thursday for a campaign against him over his damning report on Boris Johnson for misleading Parliament over the scandal of the partygate. The committee criticized a range of MPs and peers for their conduct, but was particularly concerned about attacks mounted by experienced colleagues. In an appendix, they listed some of the attacks on the committee. They understand: On March 22, the former leader of the House of Commons, Mr Rees-Mogg, asked if he shared the view expressed by some of Mr Johnson’s supporters that the process was a kangaroo court, saying: I think that makes kangaroo courts look respectable.

Former Culture Secretary Ms Dorries tweeted on June 15: We also need to keep a close eye on the careers of Tory MPs who have sat on this committee. Do they suddenly find themselves on chicken tracks in safe seats? gongs? Have any promises been made? We need to know if they were. Justice must be done at all levels of this process.

Ex-Home Secretary Ms Patel told GB News on March 16 How a handful of MPs on a committee, you know, can really be that goal in light of some of the individual comments that have been facts. I don’t want to name names, but you know, it’s a fact, the lack of transparency, the lack of accountability…I think there’s a culture of collusion very frankly involved here. Learn more The committee said Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle had prevented abuse of the committee and its processes with a March 6 decision. However, the committee, which has a Tory majority and is chaired by Labor MP Harriet Harman, added: But what needs to be addressed is the campaigning outside Parliament by some members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords to undermine the committee. Those involved used newspapers and radio and social media was widely used. There have been many examples, but the Committee is particularly concerned about attacks mounted by experienced colleagues, including a serving Crown Minister, a former House Leader and a former Secretary of State for Digital, culture, media and sport, and at least three Members of the House of Lords (one of whom is the incumbent minister mentioned above) who have taken it upon themselves to undermine the procedures of the House of Commons. The senior MPs added: This matter is made more difficult because two of the members who have launched the most vocal attacks on the Committee have done so from the platform of their own hosted television shows. Attacks by experienced MPs are all the more worrying as they would have known that during an investigation it was not possible for the Privileges Committee to respond to the attacks. The committee has urged the House of Commons as a whole to approve its special report criticizing interference in its inquiry into Mr Johnson who resigned as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip before his verdict was published that he had deliberately misled Parliament about No 10’s parties during the Covid restrictions. He also called on MPs to support the view that MPs should not undermine the integrity of the committee or its members or attempt to pressure or intimidate them. The committee also stressed that it would be for the Commons to consider any possible action to be taken against the MPs and peers named in Thursday’s special report. Given that Rishi Sunak did not take part in the vote supporting the report into Mr Johnson’s conduct, the committee also said that if the government does not table a motion to debate this latest special report in the Commons, an MP could then write to the President asking him to make this happen. This is breaking news, more follows

