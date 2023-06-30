Turkmenistan unveils Arkadag, its new futuristic smart city





Turkmenistan has officially inaugurated its new futuristic “smart” city, dubbed Arkadag, or Protector, after its former president Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, who developed the concept. The new city, designed for an initial population of 73,000 (about double that of Liechtenstein) cost $3.3 billion to build. It is planned to spend so much again in the next few years and to further expand the city and its population. Gurbanguly’s son, now president Serdar Berdymukhamedov, 41, oversaw the opening ceremony which was attended by foreign officials. Some brought gifts, such as an electric car from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Arkadag is the new regional capital of the Ahal province of southern Turkmenistan, near the border with Iran and 30 km from the national capital, Ashgabat. All buildings in Arkadag are white in color, with all seven-storey apartment buildings a lucky number in Turkmenistan. Only electric vehicles are allowed in the city, which also has full 5G digital coverage. The current celebrations are devoted to the opening of the objects of the first stage of the city’s development. It consists of 336 state-of-the-art buildings, including two multi-storey residential buildings, public, educational, medical, cultural, sports and other facilities. According to official reports, all these facilities are built from environmentally friendly materials and equipped with digital technologies.

Arkadag City Concept Art As part of the second phase of urban development, which will take place over the next three years and end in 2026, service and production facilities for the production of food, industrial, pharmaceutical and medical products will be built. Eventually, about 70,000 families will live in the city, for a total population of about 300,000 (about the size of Karlsruhe in Germany or Newark in the United States). Citizens will use environmentally friendly urban vehicles – electric buses and electric cars, as well as "smart" parking lots, solar panels, wind turbines and other environmental and digital advantages. An Arkadag TV channel, a newspaper and a football club have already been established. It is expected to become a major Central Asian trade route with Iran as part of the INSTC Eastern Corridor.



