Three charged with insider trading before Trump media merger





In the face of a flurry of investigations surrounding Donald Trump, there’s the other that’s easy to overlook: Federal officials, including the Securities and Exchange Commission, have spent months reviewing a pending deal between the Trump media and a special purpose acquisition company.

In fact, as CNBC reported this morning, there have been a few developments in the investigation.

Three Florida men were charged on Thursday with insider trading in the shares of a shell company before it announced plans to merge with a social media company launched by former President Donald Trump. The men, Michael Shvartsman, Gerald Shvartsman and Bruce Garelick, allegedly made more than $22 million in illicit profits through trading in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp.

The same report adds that the Securities and Exchange Commission has also filed a civil lawsuit against the trio comprising Garelick, a member of DWAC’s board of directors as well as Rocket One Capital LLC, a venture capital firm owned by Michael Shvartsman.

According to prosecutors, this appears to be a relatively straightforward case of alleged insider trading: Garelick and the Shvartsmans had nonpublic information, including updates on DWAC’s plan to buy Trump Media & Technology Corp., and they would have used this information in their lucrative activity. investment strategies.

There is no suggestion that the charges relate to the former president himself.

That said, that’s not the only daunting headline surrounding the process. Today’s news, for example, comes a month after Forbes reported that the company planning to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group advised the Securities and Exchange Commission that its financials through 2022 were not to be released. taken into account due to an error in the recording of certain expenses.

The report adds that Digital World Acquisition Corp. also revealed that, for the second time, he faces being delisted from NASDAQ for failing to file a mandatory report.

Two weeks earlier, The Washington Post reported that while DWAC and Trump Media & Technology Corp. were to close their deal, a shadowy financial entity with ties to a Caribbean island bank that bills itself as a leading payment service for adult entertainment sites would gain a major stake in the former president’s media company .

The report added that the ES Family Trust entity had not officially disclosed what role it would take on in the Trump Media and Technology Group. The Post went on to report that the companies also did not disclose to shareholders or the SEC that Trump Media paid a $240,000 finder’s fee for helping arrange the $8 million loan deal. dollars with ES Family Trust or that the recipient of these charges was an outside brokerage. associated with Patrick Orlando, then CEO of Digital Worlds.

I have a hunch some readers are saying right now, Um, Steve, I have no idea what you’re writing.

So, let’s recap for those who just joined. It was nearly two years ago when the former president and his team launched the Trump Media & Technology Group, which seemed to have bold multimedia ambitions: He said he intended to compete both Twitter and Netflix. To that end, the operation even hired a high-level CEO: former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, despite his lack of media experience, announced he was resigning from Congress to lead the fledgling company.

It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. The Twitter-like app Truth Social was plagued with technical difficulties and missed deadlines. Some senior executive resignations have made matters worse, and there is no sign that the platform is gaining significant traction.

But the most dramatic problem concerns business financing.

Because the former president has a history of bankruptcies and defaults, he couldn’t just turn to a major US financial institution to help fund his media venture. So, Trump agreed to merge his operation with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), called Digital World Acquisition Corp. As The New York Times reported some time ago, to make his deal, Mr. Trump ventured into an unregulated and sometimes obscure society. corner of Wall Street, working with an unlikely cast of characters.

Interest from investigators quickly followed.

As to why all of this matters, Trump really wants this deal to work. Axios reported last year that Truth Socials’ financial outlook is heavily dependent on merger-related investments.

Whether the merger will ever occur remains uncertain. The CNBC report added, On Thursday, more than 18 months after the heady days of DWAC’s brief push, the promised merger had yet to happen. Instead, DWAC has struggled to raise funds from investors amid multiple federal investigations into its practices and funding.

This article updates our related earlier coverage.

