The dangerous undermining of parliament by Boris Johnson’s cronies has been rightly condemned

Having rightly destroyed Boris Johnson for deliberately lying to Parliament, and thereby committing the gravest possible disregard for the institution, the Commons Privileges Committee has now dealt fresh blows to the body to several of the most more Johnson fanatics. About time.

In a rare move for a calm Commons committee, they were named and even humiliated: Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nadine Dorries, Priti Patel, Michael Fabricator, Zac (Lord) Goldsmith, Brendan Clarke-Smith and various others, less prominent but no less bigoted, the high priests and priestesses of the Cult of Johnson were found to have been part of a campaign outside Parliament to undermine the Committee.

Of the various miscreants identified, all of whom could be called the usual suspects who treat Johnson like a demigod, it’s Dorries and Rees-Mogg who stand out as the most prominent, using their status as former cabinet ministers, the shows they host and their friends in the press to attack the committee and mobilize people to intimidate the conservatives who sit on it. Frankly, they are not fit and proper people to be MPs.

We should be perfectly clear what is at stake here. Although this is a complementary report, a sequel if you will, it is, once again, about the protection of parliamentary democracy: nothing less.

Freedom of expression is one thing; intimidating and reprimanding parliamentarians in the performance of their duties is another and endangers freedom of expression and the freedom of a group of parliamentarians to form a judgment entirely on the merits and evidence of a case of which they are seized.

Freedom of speech, in other words, is not freedom to intimidate and, unlike his faux-toff ways, Rees-Mogg is also unscrupulous. He was, it will be recalled, accused of misleading the late Queen over the prorogation of parliament in 2019, later ruled illegal by the Supreme Court.

Rees-Mogg also attempted to rig a vote on a standards committee report on Owen Paterson’s conduct, a botched plot that contributed to Johnson’s eventual downfall. This former leader of the Chamber, so respectful in appearance of his traditions and his prerogatives, turned out to be anything but a convinced parliamentarian in practice.

The story continues

Dorries is less polite than Rees-Mogg, but no less savage, and the pair can rightly be said to lead the doomed but forceful effort to save Johnson, using dirty tricks. When the vote takes place on July 10, there should be at least a symbolic suspension from the Commons and, indeed, a sanction long enough to trigger a by-election.

Maybe, like Johnson, they could jump before they were actually sent off, but that would be the right level of punishment, considering the severity of what they did.

It’s not an obscure procedure; it is about democracy. If the Commons can’t bring itself to discipline them, then the Conservative Party should punish them for bringing the party into disrepute. They have no business being MPs seeking to undermine the authority of parliament.

It is outrageous that the members of the Privileges Committee needed more security because of the campaign of hatred and intimidation to which they were subjected. Actions have consequences and incitement is a dangerous weapon.

As the Committee stated: What MPs are prohibited from doing, however, is to attempt to undermine an investigation or to pressure members of the Privileges Committee during the investigation. An attack on the procedures of the House and on the impartial officers and advisers who support those processes is an attack on the legitimacy of Parliament itself.

Of all the anti-democratic and rogue threats that can be made against an MP, that of deselection as an official candidate is surely the most powerful and insidious of all. It was explicitly deployed by Dorries when she urged her colleagues to vote against the committees’ finalized report.

Technically, she made her threat after she finished her job, but the effect was still chilling: Any Tory MP who votes for this report is fundamentally not a Tory and will be held accountable by members and the public, he said. she warned. Deselection may follow. It is serious. His bullying of all Tory MPs too.

It is also clear what is happening here more broadly: the Trump-ization of the Conservative Party. Bodies such as the bogus Conservative Democratic Organization use normal candidate selection processes and party procedures to purge the party of anyone who questions their hard-right orthodoxies and loyalty to Johnson because they are not conservatives.

They are turning the Conservative Party into a cult, much like the Bennites and Corbynistas tried to turn the Labor Party into an ideological personality cult. Much like in America with Donald Trump, Conservative MPs and candidates will be asked to pledge allegiance not to king and country, let alone parliamentary democracy, but to Johnson’s dictatorial persona, and cede party control to punk populists. .

If and when that happens, then UKIP’s reverse takeover of the Conservative Party will be complete. When will the Conservative Party come to its senses? The risk is that even if it does, it may already be too late.