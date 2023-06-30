



Turkish police arrested more than 100 people on Sunday after Pride marches in the cities of Istanbul and Izmir. Despite attempts by the Turkish government to suppress expressions of LGBTQ identity, including Pride celebrations, in the Muslim-majority country hundreds of people took to the streets in both cities to celebrate their LGBTQ identity in defiance of these actions. Turkey’s ruling pro-Islamic Justice and Development Party (AKP) has previously banned pride marches and LGBTQ-themed events, but courts have ruled the bans illegal. Nonetheless, the government frequently seeks to end these celebrations, either by making the march logistically impossible or by ordering police to disperse the crowds or arrest those suspected of participating in the protests. As Sunday approached, authorities in Istanbul sought to shut down all public transport and erect roadblocks in the Taksim Square area to prevent Pride activists from marching through the area. Activists, aware of this blockage, organized their march in the Nianta residential district of Istanbul, just over a kilometer from Taksim Square, without warning the government. bianet, a Tukey-centric human rights publication, reported that a group of activists hung a five-story rainbow flag on a garage overlooking Mstk Park. In the park, others carried banners with phrases like “You’ll get used to us” and After every storm the rainbow comes out. Protesters, not only LGBTQ people but some on the country’s secular left, expressed their displeasure with the government’s anti-LGBTQ crackdown, taunting President Recep Tayyip Erdoan with chants of Run Tayyip, run. The queers are coming!” Others chanted slogans such as “Queer liberation will shake the world” and “Queers exist, Kurdistan exists”. Tendency Pop singer Lauv appears to be dating on TikTok Shortly after the protest began, police arrived and said the march could not continue as Pride activists were blocking the roads. Police then began arresting people contributing to the march, according to the Istanbul Pride Week Committee. Some of the arrests took place after the march, with police arresting people sitting in cafes who allegedly took part in the march. The police also tried to prevent journalists from covering the event, which led to an arrest.



Although homosexuality is not criminalized by Turkish law, the authoritarian government often arrests LGBTQ people, especially those seen as activists, on other charges, such as accusing them of creating public disorder, in order to imprison them or punish them. Such actions often receive mainstream support due to widespread anti-LGBTQ sentiment in society, particularly among conservative Muslims, who have staged their own protests and marches calling for criminalization and harsh punishment for homosexuality or the same sex. reports. Earlier this month, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul said any activity deemed to threaten the traditional family structure would not be permitted. This year, some say, is more tense than previous years due to Erdoan’s recent victory in the presidential election in May. His 4-point win over Republican People’s Party (CHP) candidate Kemal Kldarolu was touted as an endorsement of the anti-LGBTQ actions and campaign rhetoric employed by Erdoan, whose government has become infamous for its systematic repression of expressions of free speech and dissent, as well as other well documented Abuse of human rights. Tendency Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claims poppers cause AIDS in viral video “After the elections, we saw once again that we were targeted in [Erdoans] balcony speeches,” an activist from Mstk Park told reporters. “We reject this policy of hate and denial. Despite all the prohibitions, criminalizations, pressures and attempts to repress us, we will continue to advocate for human life for all and persist in democratic life.





