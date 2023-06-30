Judge dismisses Trump’s presidential immunity defense in second E. Jean Carroll case





Last month, a federal jury found Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation in a trial relating to another lawsuit filed by Carroll, who claims Trump attacked her in the dressing room of a luxury department store. Trump is appealing that verdict.

The defamation claim in Caroll’s first lawsuit involved a comment Trump made in 2022 in which he called Carroll’s allegation a hoax. Carrolls’ other lawsuit, the case Kaplan ruled on Thursday, centers on Trump’s comments in 2019 while he was in the White House.

At the time, Trump called on Carrolls to claim a totally bogus accusation. He also said in an interview with The Hill newspaper: I say this with great respect: Number one, it’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, okay?

Trump had pressed Kaplan to find that his response to Carrolls’ allegations in 2019 was tied to his official presidential responsibilities because it tied to his ability to govern. As a general rule, presidents are immune from suit related to their official conduct, and courts have interpreted this immunity broadly, even for actions that they believe fall within the outer perimeter of a president’s duties. .

But Trump crossed the line with his attacks on Carroll, Kaplan said. A trial is scheduled for January 15.

A lawyer for Carroll, Roberta Kaplan (not related to the judge), said Thursday: Trump chose to waive presidential immunity and now he has to live with the results of that decision. Today’s ruling removes yet another stumbling block to E Jeans’ January 15 libel damages trial in this case.

A lawyer for Trump, Alina Habba, said: We disagree with the court’s decision and will take appropriate action to preserve all viable defenses.

It’s not the first time a federal judge has ruled that Trump’s comment as president was outside the bounds of his immunity from prosecution.

In February 2021, in a 112-page decision, U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta found that Trump’s speech to supporters on January 6, 2021 was also disconnected from his presidential responsibilities. Kaplan cited with approval Mehtas’ reasoning, particularly his determination that the context of a president’s words determines whether they relate to his official duties.

In some ways, Kaplans’ analysis of Trump’s immunity was irrelevant. It also ruled that Trump raised the immunity defense far too late to be considered nearly three years after Carroll filed his first complaint. Trump has argued in recent documents that he was not required to raise the defense because presidential immunity should automatically cover his actions. But Kaplan strongly rejected that notion, noting that presidents and others with legal immunities are often required to raise them affirmatively for the courts to consider.

Such a requirement would contradict the results of numerous other civil lawsuits brought against Mr. Trump for actions during his presidency, in at least one of which Mr. Trump agreed with the plaintiff that absolute presidential immunity was not a threshold issue. that needs to be decided before we get to the bottom of it, Kaplan noted.

Further, Kaplan said, Carroll has been litigator for years and applying for presidential immunity would now delay his pursuit of justice.

She is now 79 and, as I just mentioned, has been litigating this case for more than three and a half years, Kaplan wrote. There is no reason to risk further prolonging the resolution of this litigation by allowing Mr. Trump to raise his defense of absolute immunity now at the eleventh hour when he could have done so years ago.

Trump has for years made a particularly sweeping argument for presidential immunity, saying that whenever a president speaks on matters of public interest, he is immune from civil suits.

