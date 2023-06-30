China’s plans for Cuba could go beyond the spy base

WASHINGTON Top U.S. lawmakers are asking the Biden administration to tell Congress about the spy station China is reportedly building in Cuba, but U.S. analysts fear China’s plans for the backyard of the Americas go beyond intelligence gathering.

Should a war against Taiwan break out, these analysts warn, the Chinese military could operate in Latin America and the Caribbean to disrupt US military operations or even strike the US mainland.

In a June 22 letter CIA Chief William Burns and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Democratic Senator Bob Menendez, Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Republican Representative Michael McCaul, Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, requested that detailed information on China’s activities in Cuba be provided by July 14.

Lawmakers’ concern originated with a June 19 the wall street journal report citing current and former US officials as saying China is negotiating with the Cuban government to establish a joint military training center in the island nation just 166 kilometers from Florida. The venture could lead to the stationing of Chinese troops at the facility and the expansion of Chinese intelligence gathering against the United States.

“It is imperative that we understand in detail: the exact nature and objectives of the PRC’s intelligence gathering in Cuba and military partnership with the regime; the implications of such efforts for US national interests; and what the Biden administration is doing to mitigate these efforts and deter future expansion with Cuba and the Western Hemisphere, the letter states.

“The American public should be assured that its government unequivocally condemns this escalation and is working to do everything in its power to counter it,” the lawmakers wrote.

Some American successes

Blinken told NBC Meet the press on June 25 that Washington had made its concerns clear to Beijing and Havana and succeeded in preventing China from building military bases abroad.

Republican Representative Mike Gallagher, chairman of a select committee on U.S.-China strategic competition, told VOA Mandarin in a June 26 email, [WSJ] report illustrates once again why it is foolish for the Biden administration to suspend defensive actions and disclosures just to gain a diplomatic audience with General Secretary Xi [Jinping]. THE [Chinese Communist Party] is the only party that seeks to overturn the peaceful status quo, and prioritizing endless dialogue over competitive politics invites aggression.

VOA Mandarin emailed the Chinese Embassy in Washington to comment on the latest developments, but did not receive a response. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman said on June 20 that he was not aware of this situation.

However, and editorial of June 26 in official China world times called the US alarm a disinformation campaign promoting the so-called Chinese spy base in Cuba.

If established, a Chinese installation in Cuba could have military and strategic consequences for U.S. homeland security, warned Gordon Chang, a senior researcher at the Gatestone Institute think tank.

In a Article of June 23Chang wrote that adding nuclear missile silos to Cuba would give the People’s Liberation Army of China the advantage of “shorter flight times”, meaning less warning time.

In addition, US missile defenses and radars are currently geared towards attacks from the Arctic, from the north. Cuba gives China locations for attacks from the south.

Intelligence gathering

David Stupples, a professor of electronic and radio engineering at City University London, told VOA Mandarin that while China is unable to station many troops in Cuba, the Beijing outpost could collect information from American submarines.

Evan Ellis, a professor of Latin American studies at the U.S. Army War College who focuses on the region’s relations with China and other non-Western actors, told VOA Mandarin that Cuba might have granted China access to three Soviet-era surveillance facilities from the start. like 1999 or 2000.

Ellis said the establishment of a new station would create the opportunity for a semi-permanent presence that would increase the level of military collaboration and coordination between China and Cuba.

China’s alleged expansion into the backyard of the Americas supports its economic and political ambitions and its access to vital minerals such as lithium, copper, rare earths and resources such as coal and oil.

Ellis said in a recently published article, Latin America’s strategic role in a global conflict over Taiwanpart of China’s growing involvement in the Caribbean region is that five of the world’s 14 countries that continue to recognize Taiwan diplomatically are located in that region.

Ellis said China could use Cuba’s proximity to deploy special operations personnel, disrupt the US military and attack the US mainland to break key supply chains supporting US defense if Beijing attacks Taiwan.

‘On, near and over’ US

Chang wrote: A war in Asia will be fought on, near and above the American homeland, possibly with nuclear weapons.

His article also said that China’s People’s Liberation Army “could deploy anti-ship cruise missiles to Cuba both to hit U.S. Navy bases in Florida and to block the movement of U.S. ships. China could also launch surface-to-air missiles at Cuba, potentially to shoot down planes over the southeastern United States.

Gallagher sent a letter to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on June 20 asking for answers on whether Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE, which operate in Cuba, collect intelligence on Americans and US military sites sensitive to the Chinese. spy base in Cuba.

Stupples said that through the theft of intellectual property and the development of satellite networks, China has surpassed its signals intelligence capabilities over the past decade, perhaps second only to the United States in the amount of information it receives. she collects.

Stupples speculated that China could circumvent Cuban government oversight and collect cyber intelligence through local private companies and technical personnel.

According to a background report by the Council on Foreign Relations on China’s growing influence in Latin America, China’s increased presence in Cuba is part of a strengthening military tiesincluding increased arms sales, military exchanges and training programs, throughout Latin America.

Venezuela remains the region’s biggest buyer of Chinese military equipment after the US government banned all commercial arms sales to Venezuela in 2006. Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador and Peru also bought military aircraft, ground vehicles, air defense radars and Chinese assault rifles for several million dollars. .

Spread of the “harmful influence”

On March 23, Laura Richardson, commander of US Southern Command testified before the House Armed Services Committee that she was concerned about the myriad ways in which the PRC extends its nefarious influence, wields its economic power, and conducts gray area activities to expand its military and political access and influence.

The PRC invests in critical infrastructure, including deep sea ports, cyber facilities, and space facilities that can have potential dual uses for malicious commercial and military activities. In any potential global conflict, the PRC could take advantage of strategic regional ports to restrict access for US naval and commercial vessels. This is a strategic risk that we cannot accept or ignore, she said.

She mentioned civilian dual-use projects funded or owned by China or those that could be used for military purposes. These include at least 11 facilities that Beijing operates for tracking activities in space, including one with deep space capabilities in Argentina and surveillance capabilities.

Barring a military intervention to remove China’s military assets in Cuba, Ellis said the United States must show a very strong hand to demonstrate that it will not forgive and forget and move on. .

I have every reason to believe that the PLA is preparing for war, he said. The PLA will not allow the United States to play an away game like it did with Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

Adrianna Zhang contributed to this report.