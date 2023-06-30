Team DeSantis resurfaces with clip of Trump saying he’s doing ‘good’ with affirmative action





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ (R) presidential campaign resurfaced a 2015 clip of former President Trump saying he was ‘okay’ with affirmative action on Thursday following the court ruling supreme which dealt a blow to the practice of admissions to the university.

The governor’s team posted a clip on the campaign’s War Room account from the 2015 interview with then-candidate Trump on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“I agree with affirmative action. We have been living with it for a long time. And I lived with it for a long time. And I had a great relationship with a lot of people,” Trump told host Chuck Todd in the interview.

When asked by Todd if it should be extended, Trump replied, “You also have to go to the open market. You have to do capacity. You have to do a lot of things.

But Trump hailed the Supreme Court’s decision on Thursday, calling it a “great day for America.”

“People with extraordinary ability and all that is necessary for success, including the future greatness of our country, are finally being rewarded,” Trump said in an article on Truth Social. “It’s the decision everyone has been waiting and hoping for and the result has been amazing. It will also keep us competitive with the rest of the world. Our greatest minds should be cherished and that’s what this wonderful day is all about. We’re going back to everything based on merit – and that’s how it should be!”

Pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. gave Trump credit for the decision, citing his appointment of conservative High Court judges.

“President Donald Trump made possible today’s historic decision to end the racist college admissions process because he delivered on his promise to appoint constitutional judges,” said Karoline Leavitt, door -word of the PAC. “America is a better nation following historic rulings by Donald Trump’s three Supreme Court nominees.”

DeSantis also issued a statement on Thursday, saying the High Court had ruled “correctly”.

“College admissions should be based on merit and applicants should not be judged on their race or ethnicity,” DeSantis said in a tweet. “The Supreme Court has correctly upheld the Constitution and ended discrimination by colleges and universities.”

