Politics
Boris Johnson’s allies Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg accused of ‘disturbing’…
June 29, 2023, 09:22 | Updated: June 29, 2023, 2:17 PM
Nadine Dorries, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel have all been heavily criticized for ‘undermining the procedures of the House of Commons’ by criticizing its inquiry into Boris Johnson.
The Privileges Committee highlighted comments from senior MPs including Nadine Dorries, Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Priti Patel, as well as Lord Goldsmith – a serving minister in an unprecedented and coordinated campaign to undermine the Privileges Committee.
Members of the committee were attacked by people close to Boris Johnson in a bid to ‘stop’ them from doing their duty, according to the report which found Johnson had misled Parliament.
“These members did not choose to engage through an appropriate process such as submitting letters or evidence to our investigation, but by attacking committee members, in order to influence their judgment,” says the new report.
James O’Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg accused of undermining Partygate investigation
Their aim was “to influence the outcome of the investigation” and “to hinder the work of the commission by inducing members to resign”, adds the report.
The group was trying to “discredit the committee’s findings if those findings weren’t what they wanted” and to “discredit the committee as a whole,” he said.
“The committee is particularly concerned about attacks mounted by experienced colleagues, including a serving Crown Minister, a former Leader of the House and a former Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. “
The Privileges Committee, which noted pressure was ‘particularly’ being brought to bear on Tory MPs, said the House of Commons should ‘maintain its protection of inquiries into individual conduct referred to the Privileges Committee in the same way as it does so for those considered by the House’s own committee.” Standards Committee and Group of Independent Experts”.
The committee suggested that MPs agree to a resolution noting and approving the special report, noting that the House of Commons would consider “that where the House has agreed to refer a matter relating to individual conduct to the Committee of Privileges, the Members of this House should not challenge the integrity of this committee or its members, or attempt to pressure or intimidate those members, or encourage others to do so, because such behavior undermines the proceedings of the House and is in itself capable of being a contempt”.
In a reference to the broadcasting roles of Ms Dorries and Sir Jacob, the committee said that ‘two of the members who have launched the most vocal attacks on the committee have done so from the platform of their own broadcasts of hosted television”.
The report states that “pressure was brought to bear particularly on the Conservative members of the committee”.
He added: ‘It was clearly intended to drive those members off the committee and thus thwart the intention of the House to conduct the inquiry, or to prevent the inquiry from coming to a conclusion that the critics do not didn’t want.”
There have also been “sustained attempts to undermine and challenge the impartiality” of the committee’s Labor chair, Harriet Harman.
“This unprecedented and coordinated pressure did not affect the conduct or outcome of our investigation. However, it had a significant personal impact on individual members and raised significant safety concerns.”
The committee said it would be for the House of Commons to consider “what further action, if any, to take” in relation to the MPs named in the report.
He suggested that MPs should be asked to agree that seeking to ‘undermine the integrity of the committee’ or attempt to ‘pressure or intimidate’ its members ‘is in itself likely to be a contempt’ of Parliament.
