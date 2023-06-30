3 charged in insider trading case linked to Trump media company publication, accused of making $22m





NEW YORK (AP) Three Florida men were charged on Thursday with making more than $22 million through insider trading ahead of a public announcement that an acquisition firm would take the media company of former President Donald Trump.

The charges were outlined in an unsealed indictment in New York that in no way implicated Trump or Trump Media & Technology Group, which owns its Truth Social platform.

The charges make it less likely that Trump Media will be able to pocket the promised $1.3 billion from a merger with the acquisition company. The merger is pending approval from securities regulators.

According to the indictment, the men were asked to invest in the special purpose acquisition company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., and received confidential information that a potential target of DWAC and another company of acquisition, Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp., was Trump Media.

Authorities said the defendants purchased millions of dollars worth of DWAC securities on the open market before news of Trump Media’s activity became public. After the public announcement, the men got rid of their titles for a significant profit, according to court documents.

The indictment says one of the defendants tipped off a neighbor to buy DWAC stock, calling it a good bet without saying how he knew.

US attorney Damian Williams has warned that insider trading is not easy money, calling it cheating.

It’s a bad bet, Williams said in a statement. Because my office, the Southern District of New York, is watching. And were working quickly to investigate and prosecute anyone who corrupted our financial markets. Well keep going for as long as it takes. You can bet on that.

The men arrested were identified as Michael Shvartsman, 52, of Sunny Isles Beach, Florida; his brother Gerald Shvartsman, 45, of Aventura, Florida; and Bruce Garelick, 53, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

All three appeared in court for the first time on Thursday afternoon in Miami and were released on bail.

Two attorneys representing the Shvartsman brothers, Grant Smith and Robert Buschel, declined to comment. Garelicks’ attorney Michael Hursey also declined to comment.

Michael Shvartsman was the owner of Rocket One Capital LLC, a venture capital firm. Garelick was Rocket Ones’ chief investment officer, according to court documents.

According to the indictment, Garelick obtained a seat on the DWAC board of directors and had access to confidential information. He said he then shared this information with his co-conspirators.

The indictment says that between June 2021 and November 2021, the men shared the secrets with their friends and employees, who also purchased tens of thousands of units of stock before the announcement of the merger with Trump Media & Technology Group. Typically, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, is formed with the intention of merging with a private company.

In early 2021, Trump Media representatives, including Trump, began communicating with Benessere Principles about a possible merger to take Trump Media public, according to the indictment.

Between March and June 2021, Trump Media and Benessere entered into nonbinding letters of intent to merge, he said.

The letters demanded confidentiality but allowed Benessere and his agents to share confidential information with special purpose acquisition company investors, according to the indictment.

Jay Ritter, a University of Florida stock market expert who has followed Trump’s media adventure, said the new charges made it unlikely that securities regulators would approve the merger.

Ritter added, however, that the Trump Company may be able to find other partners to help fund it.

The likelihood of Trump Media being a profitable business is quite good. This is not a pie-in-the-sky electric vehicle startup that has to spend millions of dollars and deliver nothing, he said. Another company will come and invest.

The $1.3 billion that Trump Media would miss if the merger did not go through could have been used to pay salaries and office rent and expand its operations. As for DWAC, securities rules would force it to liquidate if the deal doesn’t close.

The potential merger has already been greeted as a virtual certainty by investors. Many were political supporters of Trump, a Republican, who was furious at being kicked off Twitter after the January 6, 2021 uprising at the US Capitol. They saw Truth Social as a way to fight what they saw as social media censorship and as a way to make money.

Fueling their enthusiasm was great talk about the new venture. Trump called his company a great social media rival that would allow all voices to be heard. Documents used to drum up interest in the company hinted at the prospect of taking on media giants other than Twitter, including Netflix, Disney and CNN.

Shortly after the announcement of the proposed merger deal in late 2021, DWAC stock rose from an initial offering price of around $10 to over $100, giving the combined company a market value potential of several billion dollars.

But there were regulatory issues from the start. In addition to possible insider trading, securities regulators were reviewing reports that background discussions had taken place between DWAC executives and Trump Media months before DWAC first sold shares to the public. times, a possible violation of securities laws.

Trump called the investigations politically motivated witch hunts that actually had no substance, an accusation repeated by his many allies, including former congressman Devin Nunes, who is the CEO of Trump Media.

Shares of DWAC were trading at $12.70 early Thursday afternoon, down more than 50% in the past 12 months.

This story has been corrected to show that Garelick, not Gerald Shvartsman, was the Chief Investment Officer of Rocket Ones.

David Fischer contributed to this report from Miami.

