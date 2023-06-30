China is not a climate partner

While the Biden administration has refined the Americas-China policy in many ways, when it comes to climate cooperation, it remains naively accommodating. A reading from the State Department Secretary of State Antony Blinkens during his June 18 meeting with Xi Jinping identified climate change as the top transnational challenge the United States and China should work together to address.
Blinkens’ opening follows a lengthy speech given in April by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen highlighting the supposed climate alignment of the two countries. Moments of climate cooperation between the United States and China, Yellen said, have made possible global breakthroughs, including the Paris Agreement. Yet the asymmetries of this agreement reveal that China and the United States are pursuing separate agendas. For US Democrats, climate policy is an exercise in environmental atonement; for the Chinese Communist Party, climate policy is part of a struggle for geopolitical primacy.
In the United States, the preferred method for measuring climate progress is by reducing emissions. The Obama administration committed the United States to reducing greenhouse gas production 26% below 2005 levels by 2025 in its Paris commitment. President Biden tightened the goal to 50% by 2030. In May, the Environmental Protection Agency unveiled an electricity plan requiring most fossil fuel power plants to eliminate 90% of their emissions by 2040. The United States has reduced emissions by 17% since 2005.
China, which emits more than twice the US total, has not shown the same propensity to make tough choices. His Parisian promise allows the nation to issue more greenhouse gases every year until 2030, when it promises to cut emissions at an indefinite rate and source 20% of its energy from non-fossil sources. The non-fossil energy board convinced American environmentalists of China’s climate leadership and the Biden administration of its good faith. But if China has increased its production of electric vehicles, batteries and renewable energy, it has done so to reduce not emissions but trade dependencies.
Unlike the United States, China is a vulnerable importer of oil and natural gas, relying for the bulk of its supply on the Persian Gulf shipping routes. To mitigate this risk, China has pursued a comprehensive energy strategy. Consider it ongoing oil and gas expansionism in the South China Sea, or a January announcement from the National electricity board that in addition to the 40 gigawatts of coal and gas capacity it built in 2022, it would add another 70 gigawatts of capacity this year. China’s non-fossil energy projects are designed to enhance energy security.
But China cares about emissions from the Americas, that is. In a statement 2022 At the United Nations, Wang Yi, now a top Chinese diplomat, stressed differentiated responsibilities for climate change, calling on developed countries not only to meet their reduction pledges, but also to provide financial support, technology and capacity building to developing countries. In other words, China wants to enrich its economy, while the United States, Europe and Japan, which have already had their moments in the sun, restrict theirs.
Although China has adopted the distinguished language of development economics in its climate messages to the global public, in its internal discourse it has rehabilitated the Maoist concept of Douzheng ( )struggle. Its enduring geopolitical goal is to overthrow the United States from its hegemonic position. The Economist noted 22 appearances of the term in Xi’s October speech to the 20th Party Congress. In March, he again featured prominently in his speech to the National People’s Congress. As Director of the Asia Society Orville Schell says it, Xi believes China is in a fundamentally hostile political relationship with the United States and the West.
Climate policy is not the main channel through which China is waging this fight. Yet it is an important part of an overall strategy to undermine America and achieve primacy. Where the White House sees an opportunity for cooperation, Zhongnanhai sees a chance to press its advantage. Climate cooperation is a diplomatic trap; the United States should not fall into it.
Photo by LEAH MILLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images