Marcos’ overseas trips have secured investment promises

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s foreign trips have generated 3.48 trillion pesos in investment, according to the Presidential Office of Communications, the government’s main communications arm.

Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed on overseas trips have materialized, Marcos Jr. said. investors.

Total foreign investment committed during the President’s official trips includes to Indonesia, $8.48 billion; Singapore, $6.54 billion; United States, $3.847 billion; Thailand, $4.62 billion; Belgium, $2.20 billion; China, $24.239 billion; and Japan, $13 billion.

Of the commitments, $4.349 billion or 239 billion pesos have materialized with companies in various stages of implementing their projects in the country. Projects worth $29.712 billion or 1.7 trillion pesos already have a Memorandum of Understanding or Letters of Intent, while confirmed projects worth $28.863 or 1.500.000.000 pesos are in the planning stage.

“We are moving very quickly to, as I said, make sure that even though the Philippines is still the focus of these investors, we immediately explore these opportunities and take advantage of the contacts we have made during these trips” , said Marcos Jr. also said.

“Fruitful and engaging” trip to Indonesia and Singapore

Marcos Jr. described his inaugural state visits to the country’s important Southeast Asian neighbors as “fruitful and engaging.”

During a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, he said that they had extensively discussed the two countries’ comprehensive bilateral relations, covering all facets of the relationship, especially defence, security, maritime cooperation, trade and investment, and people-to-people relations.

Marcos also met with President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, the conversations underscoring the deep and enduring friendship between the two countries.

According to him, his visits were also an opportunity to exchange views with the leaders of Indonesia and Singapore on important regional and global issues that affect regional security.

The president secured $14.36 billion in investment pledges following his first state visits to Indonesia and Singapore, which will support the administration’s economic recovery and job creation initiatives.

The trip to the United States is a “very good start”

Marcos Jr. reported on a productive week-long trip to the United States, saying he was successful in advancing the country’s interest on the world stage.

Highlights of the President’s visit to the United States include attending the 77th United Nations General Assembly and meeting with world leaders and the American business community.

At the United Nations, the President delivered the Philippines’ National Statement, articulating the country’s role in working with the global body to build a better future and a fairer and safer world.

He also had meetings with a number of business leaders from different US companies, who are committed to participating in the development and economic growth of the Philippines. The President also delivered a keynote address to the New York Stock Exchange and the Philippine Economic Briefing.

Visit to Cambodia “successful”

Marcos Jr. reported that his visit to Cambodia for the 40th and 41st Association of Southeast Asian Nations summits was a success.

The President actively participated in the 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits and related summits. For him, it was a very interesting experience because it was the first in which he took part.

He held bilateral talks with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen as well as bilateral meetings with His Majesty the Sultan of Brunei, the President of the Republic of Korea, the Prime Minister of Viet Nam and the Prime Minister of Canada.

He also invited business leaders to visit and take a look at the opportunities they might find in the Philippines, stemming from the process of transforming the economy, as it looks like our direction for post- pandemic is bearing fruit.

“Successful” result at APEC

Marcos Jr. reported on the successful results of his attendance at the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) in Bangkok, Thailand, where he advanced the country’s interest in various forums.

Meanwhile, Thai industries have expressed interest in investing in the Philippines across a wide range of areas, including infrastructure, transportation, tourism and food security.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, president of the Federation of Thai Industries, made the pledge during a roundtable with Thai business leaders and Filipino economic leaders in Bangkok.

Investment agreements of the best European companies

Marcos Jr. scored big in his meetings with various European companies, securing billions in investment pledges.

The President, during his visit to Brussels for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and European Union Memorial Summit, held talks with European companies Unilever, Ocea, Acciona and Semmaris to discuss current investments and expansion plans in the Philippines.

The chief executive has secured a 4.7 billion peso investment from multinational consumer goods company Unilever as the company prepares to automate and digitize its operations in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, French shipbuilding company OCEA SA has renewed its commitment to the planned development of its 1.5 billion peso shipyard in the Philippines.

Acciona, another global group that develops and manages sustainable infrastructure solutions, has pledged to invest in the country’s renewable energy sector, coinciding with the lifting of the 40% equity cap for foreign companies in renewable energy projects, especially those for offshore solar and wind. sectors.

French company Semmaris, meanwhile, has expressed its intention to develop agri-logistics in New Clark City by building a fresh produce wholesale market with an organized and efficient food supply and value chain.

“Very successful” visit to China

House Speaker Martin Romualdez called Marcos Jr.’s state visit to China “very successful,” praising the relationship between the Philippine leader and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In an interview, Romualdez said the president was able to convey Filipino concerns personally to President Xi in an atmosphere of mutual respect and equality.

The many engagements at different levels also contributed to the success of the state visit, according to Romualdez, Marcos Jr. meeting with Chairman Li Zhanshu of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, Premier Li Kequiang and President Xi.

The investment promises obtained by Marcos Jr. during his round tables with Chinese businessmen should create many jobs for Filipinos.

Chinese investors pledged $22.8 billion in investment pledges after Marcos Jr. met with them during his state visit to China, including $1.72 billion for agribusiness, 13, 76 billion dollars for renewable energies and 7.32 billion dollars for business intelligence (electric vehicles, mineral processing).

“Productive” trip to Switzerland

Marcos Jr. reported on the successful results of his participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland, which he said generated beneficial business and investment opportunities, as well as key partnerships supporting his development agenda.

According to the managing director, the trip is unique for the goodwill and the medium and long-term interest that his team has generated for the country, companies and people.

The President also met with WEF Founder and Chairman Emeritus Klaus Schwab to discuss partnerships and collaboration to help the Philippines sustain equitable and inclusive growth and provide a better quality of life for Filipinos.

Key executives from companies such as DP World, Glencore and Morgan Stanley also met with Marcos Jr., many of them initiating new investments in the Philippines.

Sectors with new investment prospects include mining and processing, digital solutions, logistics, telecommunications and renewable fuels, among others.

Successful working visit to Tokyo

The President expressed confidence that more investments will come to the Philippines in addition to the agreements signed during his successful working visit to Tokyo.

The chief executive said he also looked forward to strengthening partnerships with Japan on climate change mitigation and adaptation, which is a key part of his administration’s priority agenda.

The five-day visit has so far resulted in seven bilateral agreements and 35 investment deals worth $13 billion or 708.2 billion pesos, which are expected to generate about 24,000 jobs for Filipinos.

“Productive” visit to Washington, DC

Marcos Jr. met with U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, his U.S. Department of Agriculture counterpart, Secretary Tom Vilsack, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and several other Cabinet officials who joined Biden in extended bilateral meetings.

In addition to existing bilateral policy dialogue platforms and working groups, they agreed to institutionalize a ministerial-level task force to advance cooperation on climate-smart agriculture, which Marcos Jr. himself will lead.

He also met with a number of American companies, both those looking to expand their already valuable presence and operations in the Philippines and those looking to invest in our country for the first time.

Marcos Jr.’s delegation returned to the Philippines with over $1.3 billion in investment pledges that have the potential to create approximately 6,700 new jobs for Filipinos in the country.

Strengthening of the PH-UK commercial partnership

Marcos Jr. traveled to London after a hectic but highly successful five-day official visit to Washington. This was to further strengthen economic relations and trade partnership between Manila and London.

He said he met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as part of efforts to deepen the business partnership between Manila and London. The managing director was invited to London for the grand coronation of British King Charles III on May 6.

The President landed at Gatwick Airport, where he took the opportunity to check out some “lessons learned” by airport officials and apply them to improving major airports in the Philippines.