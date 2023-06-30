Joe Rogan praises Trump for his ‘perfect’ response saying he would end the Russian-Ukrainian war as president





Podcast host Joe Rogan and stand-up comedian Duncan Trussell slammed Democrats for abandoning their anti-war beliefs and praised former President Donald Trump for advocating for peace in Ukraine amid the threat of nuclear war is looming.

Rogan spoke on a recent episode of his podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience,” about how the anti-war left of his youth has largely died out, suggesting that Trump is one of the very few leaders trying to end the war. Russian-Ukrainian conflict. .

The podcast host also condemned the “rah-rah aspect” of some politicians’ political rhetoric on the Russian-Ukrainian war, which he described as a “very complex issue”.

Trussell joked that it was like a “peer rally to murder people”.

Joe Rogan praised former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric on the war in Ukraine during a recent episode of his podcast. (Spotify)

BIDEN MAKES FIRST PUBLIC COMMENTS ON WAGNER’S REVOLT IN RUSSIA: ‘WE HAVE NOTHING TO SEE’

Rogan then lamented that his youthful anti-war left was missing, saying establishment Democrats and Republicans appear united in prolonging the war in Ukraine.

“They are all united on this idea that we must continue. There is no one, whether it is a Republican or a Democrat”, he observed, recalling that the Democrats of the past were “always anti-war , always”.

He went on to say, “This is the first time the Democrats are buying the narrative wholesale and we have to stop Putin. We have to support Ukraine. I mean, how many Democrats, peaceful people who had syringes in their Twitter bio now have a Ukrainian flag?”

Rogan praised Trump for his rhetoric at a CNN town hall in May, where the 2024 nominee boasted he could end the Russia-Ukraine war overnight if re-elected president.

“If I’m president, I’ll settle this war in one day, 24 hours,” Trump said, saying he would meet with the presidents of both countries.

BIDEN TELLS REPORTERS PUTIN CLEARLY LOSES IRAQ WAR IN LATEST GAFFE: ‘TOTALLY LOST THE PLOT’

When Trump was asked if he wanted Ukraine or Russia to win the war, he replied, “I want everybody to stop dying. They are dying. Russians and Ukrainians. I want they stop dying. And I will do it. I will do it in 24 hours. I will do it. You need the power of the presidency to do it.”

Rogan described Trump’s response as “perfect” and mocked CNN for attempting to make a “gotcha” moment “of a topic that literally has the fate of the world before it,” noting the possibility of a nuclear war while people are “casually”. supporting this ongoing conflict without talking about any kind of compromise at all.”

Trussell expressed shock that Trump’s statement was considered so controversial: “I always thought it was kind of a general consensus, like, among people who were sane, that’s not good. to blow himself up.”

A Ukrainian tank fires at Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, the site of heavy fighting with Russian forces, June 7, 2023. (Iryna Rybakova via AP)

He added that even an attempt to end a massive conflict is better than nothing. “You can’t fail worse than war,” Trussell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Any attempt to stop a war without World War III or violence or whatever is glorious,” he said. “Even if it fails, even if it makes you look like a pathetic weakling, in the long run, you’ll look great if you were a world peacemaker.”

Alexander Hall is associate editor of Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/media/joe-rogan-praises-trump-perfect-answer-declaring-end-russia-ukraine-war-president The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos