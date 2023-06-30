Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-US people-to-people friendship forum





Beijing – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a congratulatory letter to a people-to-people friendship forum between China and the United States. The event, titled “Connection with Kuliang: 2023 China-US People’s Friendship Forum,” is being held in Fuzhou, east China’s Fujian Province. In the letter, Xi said that in 1992 he invited Ms. Elizabeth Gardner to Kuliang, helping her fulfill her late husband’s wish to return to her childhood home. Over the next 30+ years, members of the Friends of Kuliang and people from various sectors of both countries immersed themselves in the history of this city, actively spread its culture and worked tirelessly to deepen mutual understanding. and friendship between Chinese and Americans. peoples. “I was very happy to hear from the members of Friends of Kuliang and learn from your letter more touching stories about your relationship with Kuliang,” Xi said in the letter. He highlighted among them Mr. Len Billing, 103, who recorded his time in Kuliang with many photos; Dr. EL Bliss, who wrote “I love the Chinese people” as his last words; and Mr. Donald Maclnnis, who wanted his ashes scattered in the Minjiang River. “Their stories showed once again that Chinese and American people can transcend differences in system, culture and language, and build deep friendship,” Xi said. People-to-people friendship is the key to relations between countries, and people are the cornerstone of its growth, Xi said. “I hope you will continue to write the history of Kuliang and perpetuate the special bonds, so that the friendship between our two peoples may forever remain strong and sturdy like the thousand-year-old cedars of Kuliang.” Kuliang’s story is widely told about Xi’s personal efforts to promote friendly exchanges between the Chinese and American peoples. In 1901, American-born Milton Gardner came to live in Fuzhou with his parents when he was still young, and his entire family returned to the United States in 1911. Gardner longed to revisit his home in childhood. , but had never been able to grant his wish. With the help of Chinese students in the United States, Mrs. Elizabeth Gardner finally learned that the place her husband dreamed of was Kuliang in Fuzhou. In 1992, Xi Jinping, then secretary of the Communist Party of China Municipal Committee of Fuzhou, invited Ms. Elizabeth Gardner to visit China. In 2012, during a visit to the United States as Vice President of China, Xi shared Kuliang’s story with the public at a welcome luncheon hosted by American friend groups, eliciting a response warm welcome from all sectors of both countries. The Forum, jointly organized by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the government of Fujian Province, brought together people from various sectors in China and the United States, including some members of Friends of Kuliang.

