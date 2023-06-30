Politics
Boris Johnson’s allies are censured for undermining Parliament
(Bloomberg) – Boris Johnson’s allies face censure in the House of Commons after a parliamentary panel highlighted their role in a coordinated campaign to undermine an investigation into former prime ministers’ lies about party-breaking pandemic lockdown.
The Privileges Committee on Thursday named seven Tory MPs, including former cabinet ministers Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg, and a lord, Tory minister Zac Goldsmith, as having interfered with their inquiry into Johnson, including by calling the investigation of witch hunts and the panel a kangaroo court.
This unprecedented and coordinated pressure did not affect the conduct or outcome of our investigation, the commission said in its report. However, this had a significant personal impact on individual members and raised significant security concerns.
The committee said MPs should consider whether lawmakers’ actions could be considered a contempt of parliament, an offense that can lead to a suspension. Still, rather than recommending specific penalties, the panel said any further action should be within the purview of the House of Commons. Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt later said MPs would vote on a motion to approve the panels’ report on July 10.
I hope this reassures the House of the seriousness with which the government takes these questions of privilege, Mordaunt said. Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ spokesman Max Blain later told reporters that Tory MPs were likely to have a free vote on the issue. He said Sunak retained his faith in Goldsmith, a House of Lords minister, and declined to say much in advance whether the prime minister himself would take part in the vote.
The motion will pose a new dilemma for Sunak, who along with dozens of other members of the ruling Tories avoided voting when the report on Johnson was discussed earlier this month. This investigation revealed that the former prime minister had misled parliament and prompted Johnson to quit his seat in protest.
Sunak’s absence meant he avoided inflaming an internal row with Johnson allies who blamed him for his role in bringing down former prime ministers. While Sunak cited previous pledges for his failure to vote, it left him open to attack that he was failing to deliver on his pledge to restore government integrity.
It was time for the prime minister to step up and show some leadership, Labors Thangam Debbonaire said Thursday in response to Mordaunt. If he does not defend the standards, what does he really represent?
Thursday’s report found that Johnson’s allies chose not to engage through a proper process such as submitting letters or evidence to our investigation, but attacking committee members, in order to to influence their judgement.
The panel said the purpose of those opposing their work was to influence the outcome of the investigation; obstruct the work of the committee by inducing members to resign from the committee; discredit the conclusions of the committees if those conclusions were not what they wanted. and discredit the committee as a whole.
As well as Dorries, Rees-Mogg and Goldsmith, he cited in an appendix specific examples of undermining behavior from former Home Secretary Priti Patel and MPs Mark Jenkinson, Michael Fabricator, Brendan Clarke-Smith and Andrea Jenkyns .
Those involved used newspapers and radio and social media were used extensively, the panel wrote. There are many examples, but the committee is particularly concerned about the attacks mounted by experienced colleagues.
Manufacturer told Times Radio on Thursday that there was nothing coordinated about it and accused the Privileges Committee of petulance and paranoia. Jenkinson on Twitter accused the panel of abuse, and Clarke-Smith tweeted that he was shocked and disappointed to be named in the report.
(Updates with comment from Sunak’s spokesperson begin in the fifth paragraph.)
2023 Bloomberg LP
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/boris-johnson-s-allies-face-censure-for-undermining-parliament-1.1939519
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish President condemns burning of Quran in Sweden, warns it will hamper NATO membership
- Boris Johnson’s allies are censured for undermining Parliament
- Sitcom Writer Lists West Hollywood House – DIRT
- Women’s tennis welcomes Sydney Hrehor to the roster for 2023-24
- Lourdes Leon makes a fashion statement with an upside-down corset
- Taiwan’s foreign minister issues a stark warning about tensions with China
- Xi sends congratulatory letter to China-US people-to-people friendship forum
- Stephen Graham talks comparisons between ‘Boiling Point’ and ‘The Bear’ – The Hollywood Reporter
- One game ticket update for App State Football
- Judge rejects Donald Trump’s offer to dismiss E. John Carroll
- 40C Heat Blasts Britain as High Pressure Forms
- ‘Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Says Faith in God ‘Freaks People’ in Hollywood, Is the ‘Coolest Thing’