Boris Johnson’s allies are censured for undermining Parliament

(Bloomberg) – Boris Johnson’s allies face censure in the House of Commons after a parliamentary panel highlighted their role in a coordinated campaign to undermine an investigation into former prime ministers’ lies about party-breaking pandemic lockdown.

The Privileges Committee on Thursday named seven Tory MPs, including former cabinet ministers Nadine Dorries and Jacob Rees-Mogg, and a lord, Tory minister Zac Goldsmith, as having interfered with their inquiry into Johnson, including by calling the investigation of witch hunts and the panel a kangaroo court.

This unprecedented and coordinated pressure did not affect the conduct or outcome of our investigation, the commission said in its report. However, this had a significant personal impact on individual members and raised significant security concerns.

The committee said MPs should consider whether lawmakers’ actions could be considered a contempt of parliament, an offense that can lead to a suspension. Still, rather than recommending specific penalties, the panel said any further action should be within the purview of the House of Commons. Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt later said MPs would vote on a motion to approve the panels’ report on July 10.

I hope this reassures the House of the seriousness with which the government takes these questions of privilege, Mordaunt said. Prime Minister Rishi Sunaks’ spokesman Max Blain later told reporters that Tory MPs were likely to have a free vote on the issue. He said Sunak retained his faith in Goldsmith, a House of Lords minister, and declined to say much in advance whether the prime minister himself would take part in the vote.

The motion will pose a new dilemma for Sunak, who along with dozens of other members of the ruling Tories avoided voting when the report on Johnson was discussed earlier this month. This investigation revealed that the former prime minister had misled parliament and prompted Johnson to quit his seat in protest.

Sunak’s absence meant he avoided inflaming an internal row with Johnson allies who blamed him for his role in bringing down former prime ministers. While Sunak cited previous pledges for his failure to vote, it left him open to attack that he was failing to deliver on his pledge to restore government integrity.

It was time for the prime minister to step up and show some leadership, Labors Thangam Debbonaire said Thursday in response to Mordaunt. If he does not defend the standards, what does he really represent?

Thursday’s report found that Johnson’s allies chose not to engage through a proper process such as submitting letters or evidence to our investigation, but attacking committee members, in order to to influence their judgement.

The panel said the purpose of those opposing their work was to influence the outcome of the investigation; obstruct the work of the committee by inducing members to resign from the committee; discredit the conclusions of the committees if those conclusions were not what they wanted. and discredit the committee as a whole.

As well as Dorries, Rees-Mogg and Goldsmith, he cited in an appendix specific examples of undermining behavior from former Home Secretary Priti Patel and MPs Mark Jenkinson, Michael Fabricator, Brendan Clarke-Smith and Andrea Jenkyns .

Those involved used newspapers and radio and social media were used extensively, the panel wrote. There are many examples, but the committee is particularly concerned about the attacks mounted by experienced colleagues.

Manufacturer told Times Radio on Thursday that there was nothing coordinated about it and accused the Privileges Committee of petulance and paranoia. Jenkinson on Twitter accused the panel of abuse, and Clarke-Smith tweeted that he was shocked and disappointed to be named in the report.

(Updates with comment from Sunak’s spokesperson begin in the fifth paragraph.)

