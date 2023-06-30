Three men charged with insider trading linked to Trump Spac media





An architect of the plan to go public with Donald Trump’s media dealings has been charged with insider trading after he allegedly shared information about the deal while on a trip to Las Vegas and helped two of his associates earn 22.8 millions of dollars through illicit transactions.

Bruce Garelick, who served on the board of Digital World Acquisition Corporations, was arrested Thursday along with brothers Michael Shvartsman and Gerald Shvartsman, on criminal charges brought by the U.S. Attorney in Manhattan, according to the district attorney’s office. The Securities and Exchange Commission has also filed a civil complaint against the three businessmen.

DWAC briefly became one of the best-performing companies in the stock market after announcing it would merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, which operates the former president’s Truth Social social media platform with a mission to cancel the cancel culture and stand up to Big Tech.

Shares of the special purpose acquisition company rose from around $10 to $175 after the announcement in October 2021. The planned deal with TMTG has since been delayed due to ongoing regulatory investigations.

Garelick and the Shvartsmans bought shares of DWAC months before the announcement of the deal with Trump and sold them soon after, realizing large profits, according to court documents filed Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that Garelick, who was also chief strategy officer at Rocket One Capital, an investment firm run by Michael Shvartsman, passed information on the progress of DWAC’s merger with TMTG to the Shvartsman brothers, and encouraged them to buy warrants which then skyrocketed. price.

Grant Smith, an attorney for the Shvartsmans, declined to comment. A lawyer for Garelick did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The SEC pointed to text messages and emails from Garelick in which he appeared to be considering a deal with Trump, months before such a deal was announced.

In June 2021, Garelick sent an email soliciting investment in what he called [the] Trump space.

A crazy possibility you could kick your ass, Garelick told his daughter later that month. Your father could be appointed to the board of directors of Trump Media Groups.

In another post, Garelick described his potential seat on the DWAC board as a front-row babysitting job that was worth it for an unconventional investment like this.

In an August 2021 filing with the SEC, DWAC told investors that it [had] not selected any specific business combination objective.

As a board member, Garelick not only had access to information about DWAC’s upcoming merger announcement, but also had a duty to maintain the confidentiality of that information, said Gurbir Grewal, director of the application of the SEC. Rather than adhering to his insider duty, we allege that Garelick, along with the Shvartsmans, monetized this information to generate over $20 million in illicit profits.

