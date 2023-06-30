Politics
Letters to the Editor | July 1, 2023 edition
Back to economic fundamentals
Faced with ruinous inflation, the Turkish people should welcome the appointment of Hafize Gaye Erkan as central bank governor and Mehmet Simsek as finance minister (Braking on the Precipice, June 10). These appointments mark a return to economic orthodoxy. However, unless Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s re-elected president, changes his mind, it will be an uphill battle.
In 2018, Mr. Erdogan appointed his son-in-law, Berat Albayrak, finance minister, convinced that he could command market forces. Two years later, Mr. Albayrak resigned for health reasons after spending $128 billion in foreign exchange reserves to defend the lira. Mr Erdogan dogmatically insisted that interest rates are the mother and father of all evil and fired three central bank governors for failing to cut them. Two years ago, the president made it clear in a meeting with the Turkish Association of Industry and Business that as a Muslim he would continue to lower interest rates in accordance with Islamic teaching .
Now Ms Erkan has cautiously raised the benchmark interest rate from 8.5% to 15%, despite the market expecting 20%. And the read crashed. The question is who will blink first when Islamic teaching comes into conflict with economic orthodoxy.
Robert Ellis
International Advisor
European and American Studies Research Institute
Athens
It’s all about the cloud
Your leader on the Microsoft-Activision deal accepted without question the market definition that Microsoft promoted to competition policy authorities (Merger crush saga, June 24). On
this logic, the agreement covers two types of gaming platforms (console and cloud) which add up to a market in which Microsoft is hardly a dominant player. Additionally, the company promised to maintain the competitiveness of console platforms by guaranteeing other console vendors ten-year access to key titles, while the expansion potential of the new cloud gaming platform fast-growing promises a net benefit to consumers. All is well, as far as it goes.
But cloud gaming isn’t so much about gaming as it is about the cloud, and here the competition policy issues run deeper. Data engineering, graphics, real-time computing, language and image synthesis, and related functions that power games today are precisely the technologies that will power tomorrow AI-supercharged enterprise cloud applications. And in this much larger and more important market, Microsoft’s old ways of bundling, licensing, and exploiting market power have continued largely unabated.
The Federal Trade Commission should view this as a question about the future of the cloud, not just gaming. He should stop an acquisition that would advance Microsoft’s subversive efforts to win the future of the cloud by creating a walled-garden battle in enterprise cloud computing, as he once tried to do with Open.AI.
Steven Weber
Professor of the Doctoral School, School of Information
University of California, Berkeley
Break down the silos
Jargon can increase efficiency (Bartleby, June 17). I can tell a good software engineer that this requires a mutex and he knows what I mean. I can quickly judge people’s competence in my field by the amount of prevalent jargon they know.
On the other hand, lingo is also explicitly a way to keep insiders (who know the lingo) separate and superior to ignorant strangers or new employees (who don’t know the lingo). This adds a barrier to entry. Company management slavishly adapt less effective opaque phrases as a way to signal false competence. It is a shift in internal/external use, elevating managers above their customers and employees and creating bonds with their fellow managers. Like roosters crowing all day.
Ron Dippold
San Diego
The origin of the term fourth leader used by journalists in The Economist to describe light-hearted opinion pieces comes from the Timewhere the fourth editorial was more jovial in nature than the previous three, heavy.
Cedric Revley
Burford, Oxfordshire
honest government
I enjoyed reading about the Botswana success story (Carats and sticks, June 10). In 1978, I led a team to save a brewery that was in financial trouble. One of the great advantages of operating in Botswana was that the President, Seretse Khama, enforced strict measures against corruption. Ministers and government officials have all acted for the benefit of the country. There were no parades of big, expensive Mercedes to see. In fact, the official departmental cars were General Motors Commodores. Ministers were seen racing around in their own vans quite often.
When we sent a few crates of beer to the Department of Finance as a Christmas present, they were returned to us. We were politely told that this kind of gift was against government regulations.
halloween guy
sydney
Wisdom comes with age
I disagree that innovation, as measured by patent filings, has any correlation with age (The old and the zestless, June 3). Your article cites research that found that patenting rates peak among researchers in their late 30s and early 40s. However, this does not necessarily mean that innovation peaks at this age. It’s possible that older researchers are simply less likely to be patent inventors because they focus more on mentoring and other leadership activities.
A growing body of evidence suggests that innovation can continue into old age. For example, a Kauffman Foundation study in 2019 found that the rate of new entrepreneurs was highest among Americans aged 4,564 and lowest among those aged 2,034. This suggests that older people have the skills, experience and knowledge to succeed as innovators.
Innovation is not just about coming up with new inventions. It is also about marketing these inventions and meeting an unmet customer need. Older adults often have the networks and resources to do this. They may also have a better understanding of customer and market needs.
Eric Heinz
President
Heinz Companies
Memphis
Oxfords Harry Potter oak
Bagehot cited the assertion of Theresa May, a former British prime minister, that there is no magic money tree (June 3). In fact there is one. New College, Oxford, has a splendid old tree in its cloister. He was in the Harry Potter movies. The college fees for filming the tree, as well as the additional admission fees for fans who now come to admire it, are significant. This money, produced by a tree by magic, is enough to finance a few university positions.
Caroline Fiennes
Director
give evidence
London
