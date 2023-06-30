President Xi Jinping to attend virtual SCO regional meeting hosted by India





Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual summit hosted by India next week, an official announcement said on Friday. President Xi will attend the 23rd meeting of the SCO Council of Chiefs on July 4 in Beijing via video conference and deliver important remarks, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said in a brief press release. He was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, This is the first official announcement of Xi’s participation in the SCO summit hosted by India. Related Articles Together for the region: Prime Minister Modi’s busy day at the SCO summit Modi at SCO summit: Will PM discuss Ukraine with Vladimir Putin? Will he meet Xi Jinping and Shehbaz Sharif? The SCO is an influential economic and security bloc and has become one of the largest cross-regional international organizations. The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. India holds the rotating presidency of the organization this year. Ahead of the summit to be held for the first time under India’s presidency, India on Tuesday inaugurated an exquisitely designed New Delhi Hall at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing. While the six founding members of the SCO, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have their halls showcasing their unique cultures and characteristics, India is the first to add its own. Virtually opening the Hall, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in his speech that the New Delhi Hall is designed to be a mini-India showcasing various facets of Indian culture. With PTI entries Read allLatest news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India News

