DU centenary celebration: PM Modi to attend closing ceremony today, calls first DU learning center





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the closing ceremony of Delhi University’s centenary celebrations today. The Prime Minister will also virtually lay the foundation stone for three buildings and release a set of coffee table books. Prime Minister Modi informed about his visit to DU on Twitter, he wrote, expecting to join Delhi University’s centenary celebrations at 11 a.m. tomorrow June 30. As a premier center of learning, DU has nurtured talent and fostered intellectual growth for a century. Congratulations to the DU fraternity on this important milestone.” According to the news agency PTIsome DU colleges have rolled out a set of guidelines ahead of PM Modi’s live broadcast today, including mandatory attendance for students and teachers, no black robes, and suspension of classes between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. A set of guidelines issued by the Hindu College instruct Meenu Srivastava to read, Attendance of all students is mandatory during the live broadcast of the event. Entrance to the college must be at the start of the first period, i.e. from 8:50 to 9:00 a.m. in order to avoid any diversion of traffic or subsequent disruptions on the UD campus. Meanwhile, Zakir Hussain College has requested its staff members and newly appointed teachers to attend the Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University for the Farewell Ceremony. However, many other colleges clarified that there was no attendance for the farewell function and they only asked students and faculty to attend the event. The AU administration also clarified that it had not made attendance compulsory and even organized a live broadcast of the event for those who cannot physically watch it. Delhi University was established on May 1, 1922 and has grown to include 86 departments, 90 colleges and over 6 lakh students over the past hundred years. (With PTI entries) Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less Updated: June 30, 2023, 11:20 AM IST

