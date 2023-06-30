Xi Jinping to Attend Virtual SCO Summit Hosted by India

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual summit, hosted by India, next week, the Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

According to the Xinhua News Agency, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced, “At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 23rd heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. (OCS) and will deliver important remarks on July 4”,

According to the statement released by the SCO, the Virtual Council of Heads of State of the SCO is expected to be held on July 4, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The theme of the summit is ‘Towards a SECURE SCO.’ Territorial and Environment.. These themes have been highlighted during our presidency of the SCO,” the statement said.

In accordance with SCO protocol, Turkmenistan was invited as a guest of the presidency. In addition, the heads of the two organs of the SCO, namely the Secretariat and the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorism Structure (RATS), will be present. In addition, leaders of six international and regional organizations including the United Nations (UN), ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEU and CICA have also been invited to the summit.

“India has established new pillars of cooperation under his presidency – Startups and Innovation; Traditional Medicine; Digital Inclusion; Youth Empowerment; and Shared Buddhist Heritage. various socio-cultural events organized by Varanasi as part of the first-ever SCO Cultural and Tourism Capital for 2022-23,” the statement added.

India’s chairmanship of the SCO has been a period of intense activity and mutually beneficial cooperation among member states. India hosted a total of 134 meetings and events, including 14 meetings at ministerial level.

India remains determined to play a positive and constructive role in the organization and looks forward to the success of the SCO Summit, the culmination of its chairmanship.

India currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) until September 2023. This chairmanship, assumed by India in 2022, marks a remarkable moment in the country’s commitment to regional collaboration. and its pursuit of promoting a cohesive neighborhood.

