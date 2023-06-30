Putin Praises Great Friend PM Modi, Says ‘Made in India’ Has Had Visible Effect on Indian Economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ Make in India initiative, saying the policy has had a truly impressive effect on India’s economy.

Since its launch in 2014, the Centres’ flagship program has facilitated investment, encouraged innovation and enhanced skills development.

Recording substantial achievements in strategic sectors, Make in India is transforming the country into a global manufacturing and investment destination.

Speaking at an event organized by a state-funded forum, Putin said it would do Russia no harm to emulate what is working well in India.

Our friends in India and our great friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Make in India initiative several years ago. It had a truly impressive effect on the Indian economy. It wouldn’t hurt to imitate what works well, even if it wasn’t us but our friends who created it,” Putin told a plenary session of the Agency for Initiatives forum. strategies (ASI).

Of course, we have to think about making our products more practical and functional, with a modern look and properties. Therefore, industrial and product design should become an important resource for the development of domestic enterprises,” he added.

This praise from the Russian President comes a day after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said India-Russia relations were very good and it would be a mistake to downplay their importance.

Our relations with Russia have remained stable despite all the turmoil. We have made our own assessment over the years as to the importance of this. It is a mistake to reduce ties with Russia solely to defense dependencies, Jaishankar said.

While talking about India’s relations with Russia, he added that India is witnessing an improvement in the economic part of its relations with Russia.

Notably, Indian refiners are now rapidly acquiring crude at a discount.

According to the Reuters news agency, the change comes as the West has abandoned buying oil from Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has now shifted its energy supplies from traditional European markets to Asia, particularly India and China.