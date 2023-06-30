Politics
Putin Praises Great Friend PM Modi, Says ‘Made in India’ Has Had Visible Effect on Indian Economy
Last update: June 30, 2023, 06:01 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters file photo)
Since its launch in 2014, the centre’s flagship programme, Make in India, has facilitated investment, encouraged innovation and enhanced skills development.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ Make in India initiative, saying the policy has had a truly impressive effect on India’s economy.
Since its launch in 2014, the Centres’ flagship program has facilitated investment, encouraged innovation and enhanced skills development.
Recording substantial achievements in strategic sectors, Make in India is transforming the country into a global manufacturing and investment destination.
Speaking at an event organized by a state-funded forum, Putin said it would do Russia no harm to emulate what is working well in India.
Our friends in India and our great friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Make in India initiative several years ago. It had a truly impressive effect on the Indian economy. It wouldn’t hurt to imitate what works well, even if it wasn’t us but our friends who created it,” Putin told a plenary session of the Agency for Initiatives forum. strategies (ASI).
Of course, we have to think about making our products more practical and functional, with a modern look and properties. Therefore, industrial and product design should become an important resource for the development of domestic enterprises,” he added.
This praise from the Russian President comes a day after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said India-Russia relations were very good and it would be a mistake to downplay their importance.
Our relations with Russia have remained stable despite all the turmoil. We have made our own assessment over the years as to the importance of this. It is a mistake to reduce ties with Russia solely to defense dependencies, Jaishankar said.
While talking about India’s relations with Russia, he added that India is witnessing an improvement in the economic part of its relations with Russia.
Notably, Indian refiners are now rapidly acquiring crude at a discount.
According to the Reuters news agency, the change comes as the West has abandoned buying oil from Moscow in response to its invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has now shifted its energy supplies from traditional European markets to Asia, particularly India and China.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/world/putin-praises-big-friend-pm-modi-says-make-in-india-had-visible-effect-on-indian-economy-8210515.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend SCO heads of state meeting next week: report
- Putin Praises Great Friend PM Modi, Says ‘Made in India’ Has Had Visible Effect on Indian Economy
- Jude Law says Star Wars made him want to be an actor
- Asian stocks are mixed after China reports weaker manufacturing in June WFTV
- RMD actor excited as he joins Oscar voting Academy
- Women’s pro hockey in North America united in stunning and surprising deal
- Our men’s fashion favorites
- Muslim nations react strongly to Quran burning in Sweden
- Women’s dresses, tops and more
- Stock market today: Asian stocks are mixed after China reports weaker manufacturing in June
- Tweets written by AI using tools like ChatGPT are more believable than text written by humans: study
- Which is what Chief Wagner was actually planning, according to the report