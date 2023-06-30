Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend SCO heads of state meeting next week: report

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Heads of State Council to be held in a virtual format next week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday.

At the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Beijing via video conference and deliver a keynote address on 4 July, Hua Chunying, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced, according to information from the press agency YEARS and based in China Xinhua News Agency.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the SCO Heads of State Council meeting virtually on July 4. The meeting will bring together the heads of the two organs of the SCO – the Secretariat and the SCO RATS. Turkmenistan is invited to the meeting as a guest of the President.

Also attending the meeting are the heads of six international and regional organizations, namely the UN, ASEAN, CIS, CSTO, EAEU and CICA.

The theme of this year’s summit being held under India’s presidency is Towards a SECURE SCO. Coined by Prime Minister Modi, the acronym SECURE stands for Security, Economy and Trade, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity, and Environment.

India has established new pillars of cooperation under its Presidency – Startups and Innovation; traditional medicine; digital inclusion; youth empowerment; and shared Buddhist heritage. Furthermore, India has endeavored to strengthen people-to-people ties that celebrate the historical and civilizational ties between our nations. These include the various socio-cultural events organized by Varanasi as part of the first-ever SCO Culture and Tourism Capital for 2022-23, according to a statement released by the SCO.

The statement further adds that India’s SCO chairmanship has witnessed a period of intense activity and mutually beneficial cooperation among member states.

During India’s presidency, a total of 134 meetings and events, including 14 meetings at ministerial level, were held. India remains committed to playing a positive and constructive role in the organization and looks forward to the success of the SCO Summit as the culmination of its chairmanship, the statement said.

The rotating presidency remains with India until September 2023.