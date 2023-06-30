China’s economic woes are mounting – and Xi Jinping has no easy solution





SHANGHAI was supposed to be the year China’s economy, freed from the world’s toughest Covid-19 controls, roared to help fuel global growth. Instead, halfway through 2023, it faces a confluence of problems: sluggish consumer spending, a slumping housing market, declining exports, record youth unemployment and high local government debt. The impact of these tensions is beginning to reverberate around the world, affecting everything from commodity prices to stock markets. power stations. Worse still, President Xi Jinping’s government doesn’t have many options to fix things. Beijing’s typical playbook of using large-scale stimulus to stimulate demand has led to massive oversupply in real estate and industry, and rising local government debt levels. It sparked a discussion about whether China was headed for a Japanese-style malaise after 30 years of unprecedented economic growth. This situation is exacerbated by Mr. Xi’s more assertive approach to his relations with the United States, which has fueled American efforts to cut China off from the supply of advanced semiconductors and other technologies intended to stimulate economic growth in the future. A few years ago, it was hard to imagine China not quickly overtaking the United States as the world’s largest economy, said Bloomberg Economics chief economist Tom Orlik. Now, this geopolitical moment will almost certainly be delayed, and it’s possible to imagine scenarios where it won’t happen at all. In a downside scenario with a more pronounced real estate crisis, a slow pace of reforms and a more dramatic decoupling between the United States and China, Bloomberg Economics projects a deceleration in Chinese growth to 3% by 2030. background effect China’s official growth target of around 5%, which was deemed unambitious when announced in March, now looks more realistic. Goldman Sachs in June cut its growth forecast for China this year to 5.4% from 6%. At first glance, in a global economy expected to grow a meager 2.8%, that doesn’t look too shabby. The reality, however, is that with China still under strict Covid-19 rules in 2022, a low base of comparison flatters the stock. Stripping out the base effect, growth for 2023 will look closer to 3% below half the pre-pandemic average, Bloomberg Economics said. If the government continues to do nothing, things could get worse. In a scenario of housing construction collapsing, reduced land sales hurting government spending, a U.S. recession weakening global demand and Chinese markets going into risk-free mode, according to Bloomberg’s economic forecast model Shok shows a another growth reduction of 1.2 percentage points. Were caught in a kind of vicious circle in the sense that you need a massive stimulus to create a little moderate impact, said Jin Keyu, professor of economics at the London School of Economics and Political Science. We must prepare for slower growth in the future as China is currently shifting from industrialization to innovation-based growth, she said. Innovation-driven growth just isn’t that fast. Certainly, Chinese policymakers have defied the doomsayers before and may do so again. A larger-than-expected stimulus, proactive measures to resolve bad debts, a commitment to supporting entrepreneurs and extending an olive branch in the United States could dispel some of the pessimism. But for now, the lack of substantial stimulus or real reform is frustrating investors. The 12% rally enjoyed by the MSCI China index in January proved to be a false dawn, as the indicator steadily returned all of the year’s gains. It is now down about 6% in 2023 and Wall Street’s biggest banks are cutting their forecasts to levels that suggest it will struggle to return to levels seen earlier in 2023.

