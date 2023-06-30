Pakistan and IMF reach $3 billion bailout financing deal





Pakistan has reached a $3 billion short-term financing deal with the IMF after months of tense negotiations, offering the crisis-hit economy a reprieve as the government battles to avoid a possible default. .

The IMF announced on Thursday that it had reached a staff-level, or preliminary, agreement with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ government for nine months of funding under a so-called stand-by arrangement. The deal is to be finalized by the fund’s board, with approval expected by mid-July, the IMF said in a statement.

Pakistan has descended into one of its worst economic crises, with analysts warning it risks not repaying its debt without IMF help. Foreign exchange reserves fell to $3.5 billion, enough for less than a month of imports, while inflation soared to 38%.

While Pakistan had an existing bailout deal with the IMF, signed in 2019, the multilateral lender has since last year refused to release funds as it clashed with Islamabad over economic policy. That deal was due to expire on Friday, with about a third of the $6.5 billion in funding yet to be disbursed.

The breakthrough came after Pakistan unveiled a series of tax hikes in a budget this month for the fiscal year which begins in July. He also reduced energy subsidies and removed a number of foreign exchange and import restrictions.

Pakistani markets were closed on Friday, but some analysts welcomed news of the deal. This new program is much better than our expectations. There was a lot of uncertainty about what would happen after June, said Mohammad Sohail, managing director of brokerage firm Topline Securities in Karachi. From now on, this financing of 3 billion dollars and for nine months will certainly make it possible to restore confidence to investors.

The IMF had called on Pakistan to adopt measures to broaden the tax base, liberalize the economy and free up resources for development spending.

But the Sharif government has long resisted such measures, arguing that they would prove excessively harsh and politically burdensome given the fragile economic conditions. National elections are due by October and Sharif is expected to face a tough race against opposition leader and former prime minister Imran Khan.

However, economists have warned that a deal with the IMF will not solve Pakistan’s systemic economic problems. Activity has slowed sharply, leading to power outages, shortages of vital imports and increased poverty.

The government faces about $25 billion in debt repayments in the fiscal year beginning in July, which analysts said it would struggle to meet without additional financial help from lenders such as China. and Saudi Arabia, as well as another IMF program.

Last month, Islamabad asked Beijing to defer more than $2.3 billion in repayments on commercial and government loans by providing new funds.

Some critics have argued that the economy needs far deeper reforms than those proposed. Pakistan, which has had 23 IMF programs in its history, including the Fridays plan, has long been trapped in boom and bust cycles that have limited growth.

Over the past three decades, IMF assistance has failed to deliver tangible reforms, said Abid Hasan, a former World Bank adviser in Islamabad. The IMF programs were only band-aids.

