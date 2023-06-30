5 Facts About President Jokowi’s Eid Al-Adha Prayer at the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta : Okezone Nasional

RI PRESIDENT Joko Widodo (Jokowi) performed Eid al-Adha 1444 Hijri Prayer at Agung Building (Presidential Palace, Yogyakarta) on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Jokowi was accompanied by First Lady, Iriana Joko Widodo and Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK), Anwar Usman.

Here are some facts about Jokowi praying Eid in Yogyakarta:

1. Jokowi prays Eid with thousands of Yogya people

Thousands of people filled the courtyard of the presidential palace grand building complex at ground zero in Yogyakarta on Thursday (6/29/2023) to perform the Eid al-Adha 1444H prayer. At the same place, the President Joko Widodo or Jokowi also prayed Eid al-Adha.

From 05:30 WIB, people started arriving at the Gedung Agung complex. They came from everywhere with prayer materials. The cloudy atmosphere added to the joy of the Eid al-Adha prayer this time.

2. Khatib at the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta talks about worship

The Khatib of Eid al-Adha 1444 H prayer at the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta or commonly known as Gedung Agung conveys to the congregation to always be pious and obey the commands of Allah SWT. In his sermon, he also reminded all Muslims to be total in worship.

This was conveyed by the Head of Islamic Religious Affairs Division for Yogyakarta (DIY) Special Region, Jauhar Mustofa, who was the preacher at the prayer service attended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and his wife , Thursday (6/29/2023) morning.

“Coincidentally, on 10 Zulhijjah 1444 H, we still have the opportunity to perform the Eid al-Adha prayer. We are grateful and pious so that Allah SWT blesses us,” Jauhar Mustofa said in a statement. received.

3. Jokowi wishes a happy Eid Al-Adha President Jokowi sends greetings for Eid al-Adha 1444 H to all Indonesian Muslim citizens wherever they are. This was uploaded by Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s official social media account on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram on Thursday (6/29/2023) morning. 4. Sacrifice is an expression of gratitude Jokowi said that people who perform sacrifices on Eid al-Adha are a form of gratitude for the grace of Allah SWT. “By making sacrifices, we show our gratitude and sincerity for the favors and blessings of Allah SWT,” Jokowi wrote. He hopes the spirit of sacrifice can bring blessings to others and to the nation. “I hope it will be the spirit to move forward under the umbrella of his pleasure and protection,” concluded Indonesian President Joko Widodo. 5. Welcoming residents of Yogyakarta while taking their grandchildren President Jokowi took advantage of this moment to greet the population around the presidential palace in Yogyakarta, while taking care of his two grandchildren, Sedah Mirah and Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution. The President and his two grandchildren Sedah Mirah Nasution and Panembahan Al Nahyan Nasution left the Agung Building of the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta. The president then appeared to invite his two grandchildren to walk to the front courtyard of the presidential palace in Yogyakarta. Seeing the many people in front of the Presidential Palace in Yogyakarta, President Jokowi then met and greeted the people. In fact, the president even summoned a number of people to take selfies. One of them is Ica, a 4th-grade elementary student from Malang, East Java, who is on vacation in Yogyakarta. Ica admitted that she was surprised and proud to be able to meet President Jokowi in person. “I’m very happy to meet Pak Jokowi, this is my first time meeting him in person. I also want to be awesome like Pak Jokowi,” Ica said enthusiastically.

