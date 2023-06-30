Politics
Indonesia-Australia ties set to be strengthened as Joko Widodo and Anthony Albanese rebuild trust
Jakarta: Blindsided by the AUKUS submarine deal two years ago, Joko Widodo revealed how trust had been restored with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in charge, but the Indonesian president called on Australia and its allies to deepen engagement with other nations on regional security to include all parties, not exclude them.
The Indonesian leader, popularly known as Jokowi in the country of 270 million people, will fly to Sydney on Monday to meet Albanese on his first visit to Australia since February 2020.
In an exclusive interview at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta and a traditional market in the capital, Widodo said he would push for costly and time-consuming visa requirements for Indonesians to be simplified by Australia and for economic ties to be further developed.
He said he appreciated Albanese’s commitment to Southeast Asia but would also like to see more security cooperation.
Australia is our close neighbour, as neighboring countries we have no choice but to strengthen our cooperation, Widodo said.
Besides the fact that [the government] of Australia, we must build good relations with Indonesia and also with ASEAN [the Association of South-East Asian Nations] because the Indo-Pacific region is very strategic. Stability and peace must be maintained in a spirit of collaboration. I see that Prime Minister Albanese is committed to this and I hope that there will be more concrete actions.
Indonesia had been surprised by the announcement in 2021 by then Prime Minister Scott Morrison that Australia would acquire a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines as part of a deal with the United States. and the UK seen as an effort to counter the rise of China.
Loading
Kept in the dark about it, the Widodos government expressed fear of being caught in the middle of an arms race and raised concerns about the sharing of highly enriched uranium for military purposes at a conference. United Nations on nuclear non-proliferation.
The more consultative approach of Labor governments seems to have been better received by Indonesia, although Widodo stressed that Australia’s submarine ambitions should not contribute to a bigger military build-up.
This decision of Australia, I must respect it, he said.
What must be maintained is not triggering tensions in the region, it is not triggering an arms race. Its very important. What must be considered and respected is the transparency of each measure taken, respect for the [nuclear] non-proliferation regime and the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] safeguard regulation.
Regional peace and stability are the responsibility of all countries in the region. I talked about it on the phone with Prime Minister Albanese.
Asked what security role he thinks Australia and groups such as AUKUS and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue should play in Southeast Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific, he said the spirit of collaboration must be further strengthened.
The Indo-Pacific region is very strategic, Widodo said.
Inclusiveness needs to be strengthened to include all parties, not exclude them. Mini-side groupings, for example, AUKUS and [the] Quad, must be supporters of efforts to build [the] peace and stability in the region. The spirit must be commitment, not confinement.
Widodo spoke of the personal bond he made last year with Albanese, who ventured to Jakarta two weeks after Labor’s election victory to demonstrate that his new government put Indonesia and the region first. .
Prime Minister Albanese is my close friend. He is warm and friendly and I feel close to him, said the president, who rode a bamboo bike with Albanese to another of the presidential palaces in Bogor, West Java, during the visit of Australian leaders Last year.
If there are any problems, we can easily call each other. Communication between us is effortless. The strong relations between us as leaders reflect the strong bilateral relations.
On Australia-Indonesia relations, he added: It is normal to have different points of view. What’s important is how to handle it well and how to show mutual respect. Its very important. As major players in the Indo-Pacific, Indonesia and Australia [must] always maintain dialogue to maintain our good relations and regional stability.
Loading
It is not the first time in his nine years as president, the difficulty of Indonesians traveling to Australia will be on the agenda when Widodo meets Albanese in Sydney.
While up to 1.23 million Australians visit Bali each year and can purchase a visa on arrival minutes after landing for $50, only a fraction of that number of Indonesians visit Australia.
They are hampered by an Australian system in which applying for a tourist visa costs $140 per person and has to rise to $190. They can also take up to two months to process. Applicants are also required to answer a list of questions indicating whether they have committed genocide, crimes against humanity or torture.
Australia and Indonesia are very close. It should also be reflected in the ease of travel, said Widodo, who previously raised the issue with Morrison.
We have to deal with obstacles, including visa applications. I raised this issue with Prime Minister Albanese last year and there has been progress in adding a quota for working holiday visas, for example, of around 4,000 to around 5,000. It’s good. I will raise this issue again at our next meeting.
We cannot deny that Australia and Indonesia have different cultures. And to have a better understanding, the contact between people must be continuously intensified. For example, through tourism, education, then sending workers and others. So the ease of visa application is again important, very important.
Indonesians can travel visa-free or by obtaining a visa on arrival to more than 70 other countries, including Japan.
Visas on arrival were also free for Australians visiting Indonesia between 2016 and 2020, but Jakarta reintroduced fees as travel resumed after the pandemic. He plans to raise the cost of entry for foreigners to bring it in line with those of other countries.
The Indonesian government has said it will consider offering visa-free entry for some countries if it can strike reciprocal agreements.
– with Distant Rompies
