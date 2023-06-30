Politics
Manipur violence Live Updates: Manipur CM N Biren Singh says he will not resign from his post
India’s fiscal deficit for the first two months of this fiscal year to May stood at Rs 2.10 lakh crore
India’s budget deficit for the first two months of this fiscal year to May stood at 2.10 lakh crore rupees, or 11.8% of annual estimates, according to government data released today.
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma transferred Rs 25,000 to bank accounts of nearly 12,000 Bihuwas and Bihuwatis, says Assam CMO
Manipur CM’s resignation letter torn up by supporters
Polycab India signs stock purchase and termination agreement with Bootbhavani and Steel Matrix makers
Sensex jumps 803.14 points to a new all-time high of 64,718.56; Nifty climbs 216.95 points to finish at a record high of 19,189.05
Paris Saint Germain coach Christophe Galtier under arrest
Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier is in police custody for questioning with his son as part of an investigation into allegations of discrimination, the Nice prosecutor told AFP on Friday.
LCA will complete 5 years on July 1, according to the MoD
On July 1, the Native Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) will complete 7 years of service with the Indian Air Force. Named Tejas in 2003, the aircraft is a versatile platform that ranks among the best in its class. It was designed to take on the roles of air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike: Ministry of Defense
Macron abandons EU summit to return to riot-ridden France
Jubilant Foodworks says proposed internal restructuring of certain overseas subsidiaries expected to be completed by June 30, 2024
Italy’s FTSE MIB hits highest level since September 2008
Russia does not intentionally target civilians in Ukraine, says Lavrov
Bharat Electronics Receives Orders Worth Rs 21.91 Billion
Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will attend the 23rd SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) meeting to be held via video conference on July 4, 2023
The invitation to the Prime Minister to attend the SCO-CHS was extended by the Prime Minister of India in his capacity as the current Chairman of the SCO: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan
80 lakh farmers received Rs 16,000 crores directly into their bank accounts. This was done by our PM Narendra Modi
– Interior Minister Amit Shah
Brent crude oil rises $1 to $75.34 a barrel
Eurozone core inflation picks up again in June, with core consumer prices rising 5.4%
Sri Lanka could emerge from bankruptcy by September, says Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya interacts with State Agriculture Ministers on PM-PRANAM program
Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya interacted virtually with Ministers of Agriculture from various states in the presence of Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar on the PM-PRANAM program, recently approved by the CCEA.
The Congress government in Rajasthan did not set up a special court, otherwise the accused of the murder of Kanhaiya Lal would have been hanged
– Amit Shah in Udaipur
PM Modi to visit Madhya Pradesh on July 1
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on July 1. The Prime Minister will participate in a public program in Shahdol, where he will launch the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission. It will also distribute sickle cell genetic status cards to beneficiaries. The PM will also launch distribution of around 3.57 crore Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) cards in Madhya Pradesh
In 1984 riot case against Congressman’s Jagdish Tytler, court adjourns case until July 6
China’s May services trade deficit of $19.1bn vs. $16.9bn in April – FX Regulator
British Airways is seeing demand growth in India, says CEO
Held wide-ranging discussions on the issue of the Uniform Civil Code; received over 2 lakh submissions, met 20,000 people
– Uttarakhand Panel on UCC
Prime Minister Modi banned PFI while under CM Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan), PFI hold rally in Kota. BJP has curbed terrorism in the state
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a public rally in Udaipur
Draft Prepared for UCC, Says UCC Editorial Board Member
We prepared our project after an in-depth study. We looked at everything,” says Ranjana Prakash Desai, a retired Supreme Court Justice who is a member of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) drafting committee in Uttarakhand.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi leaves after meeting Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey in Imphal
We saw overwhelming support with some opposition too; It will strengthen the secular fabric of the country
– Uttarakhand Panel on UCC
The draft report on the Uniform Civil Code will be submitted very soon to the Government of Uttarakhand
– Ranjana Prakash Desai, head of the state-appointed panel
HDFC says it has acquired 36.42 lakh shares in HDFC ERGO
Competition Commission of India and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, had respectively authorized the Company to acquire shares of HDFC ERGO in order to hold more than 50% of the total paid-up share capital of HDFC ERGO. 36,42,290 HDFC ERGO capital shares
Paytm partners with Shriram Finance Limited for its loan distribution business
I am here to help in any way possible to bring peace to the state
– Rahul Gandhi after visiting a relief camp in Manipur
This (Uniform Civil Code) is not the innovation of the BJP, it is Article 44 of the Constitution which was authored by BR Ambedkar
— BJP leader Prakash Javadekar on Uniform Civil Code
2 sealed liquor bottles per person now allowed on Delhi Metro
Two sealed liquor bottles per person allowed to be carried inside the Delhi Metro, under revised standards. However, the consumption of alcohol on metro premises remains strictly prohibited, officials said.
ITCONS E-Solutions Limited signs agreements with 21 companies/enterprises
ITCONS E-Solutions Limited signs agreements with 21 companies/firms to provide general recruitment/compensation services to Swiggy Instamart for a period of 36 months.
Kia India has announced that it will launch a facelift for the Seltos SUV on July 4
We will explore all legal options
– Minister TN Thangam Thennarasu on the way forward in the Senthil Balaji case
US approves arms package sale worth around $330m to Taiwan
CM Stalin will write to Governor Ravi about his dismissal of Senthil Balaji
– Minister TN Thangam Thennarasu
Guv does not have the power to dismiss a minister; We Disregard Governor’s Letter Removing Senthil Balaji From Cabinet
– TN Min Thangam Thennarasu
Dr TV Nagendra Prasad appointed next Indian Ambassador to Kazakhstan
Dr. TV Nagendra Prasad (IFS: 1993), currently Consul General, Consulate General of India in San Francisco, has been appointed as India’s next Ambassador to Kazakhstan, the Ministry of External Affairs has announced.
Amrutanjan Health Care shall not raise additional capital for a period of one year from the expiration of the redemption period
Our relationship with (social media) platforms is non-confrontational. Our insistence is that the law must be obeyed. I’m glad the court ruled today that non-compliance is not an option. All platforms in India must comply with Indian law
– Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Karnataka HC rejects Twitter petition challenging Center blocking orders
RBI launches centralized information management system, reports ET Now
- CIMS starting with reporting by regular commercial banks
- The CIMS system will be gradually extended to UCB, NBFC
Ukraine will receive $1.5 billion from the World Bank to support reconstruction
Fire breaks out in private reactor explosion in Andhra Pradesh; 2 seriously injured
A reactor explosion was reported at a private pharmaceutical laboratory in Anakapalli. In the explosion, two people suffered severe burns and were taken to hospital for treatment. A case will be registered and an investigation will be conducted on how the incident happened and if there was any negligence on the part of the management, says Anakapalli SP Murali Krishna.
Kalpataru Projects International Limited (kpil) Wins 1,008 Crore New Orders
- Orders in T&D business of 635 Crores in India and overseas markets
- Civil works for buildings in India of 373 Crores
State Bank of India appoints Ketan Shivji Vikamsey, Mrugank Madhukar Paranjape, Rajesh Kumar Dubey and Dharmendra Singh Shekhawat to its board for three years
BMC COVID scam case: IAS agent Sanjeev Jaiswal reaches ED office in Mumbai
Finolex Cables Ltd Board of Directors approves Deepak Chhabria’s reappointment as Executive Chairman for a period of 5 years with effect from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2028
Rahul Gandhi visits a relief camp at Moirang in Manipur
Hearing of Kejriwal’s petition regarding PM Modi’s diploma on July 7
The next hearing will be on July 7, in the case of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s petition to the Gujarat High Court seeking review of his order in a case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rank.
Due to futuristic policies in the education sector, Indian universities are gaining global recognition
– PM Modi at DU Centenary Event
