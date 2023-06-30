Pakistan’s latest IMF bailout as it happened





KARACHI, Pakistan, June 30 (Reuters) – Pakistan has reached a staff-level deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to release $3 billion in vital bailout funds following a lengthy review process cash-strapped economy since last November. year.

The deal is subject to a stand-by arrangement (SBA) as the existing Expanded Financing Mechanism (EFF) program signed in 2019 expires later on Friday.

Here are some facts about preparing for the last minute deal:

-May 2019: IMF approves $6 billion, 39-month bailout package for Pakistan under EFF with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

-April 2022: Khan’s government is overthrown in a parliamentary vote of no confidence. Shehbaz Sharif takes over as prime minister as the country reels from economic and political turmoil.

-July 2022: IMF and Pakistan reach service-level agreement for release of about $1.2 billion in last successful EFF review till SBA.

-August 2022: The IMF Executive Board approves the seventh and eighth bailout program reviews, allowing for the release of more than $1.1 billion and a one-year extension.

-September 2022: Miftah Ismail resigns as finance minister, the fifth minister to be replaced in less than four years.

Ishaq Dar takes over as finance minister for his fourth term, with Pakistan’s next staff review, the ninth under the EFF, and the funding tranche due in November.

-November 2023: Pakistan and IMF begin virtual engagement for the ninth review of the lending program. A visit by the staff delegation does not materialize due to differences over program objectives, and Dar takes it out on the IMF for the delay.

-January 2023: Pakistan reiterates its commitment to complete the IMF program during a meeting on the sidelines of a climate conference in Geneva.

An IMF staff delegation travels to Pakistan after weeks of delay, but the 10-day visit ends without an agreement to refer the matter to the board, increasing economic uncertainty.

-February 2023: Pakistan, IMF agree to virtually resume talks on steps needed to secure agreement for ninth review.

-May 2023: IMF mission chief says he will continue to work with Pakistani authorities to complete the ninth review once the necessary financing is in place.

-June 22, 2023: Sharif meets with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Paris, seeking a last-minute release of frozen funds before the program expires on June 30.

-June 24, 2023: Pakistan amends its budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1, including the latest fiscal tightening measures dictated by the IMF.

-June 26, 2023: Pakistan’s central bank raises its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points to 22% in an emergency meeting days before the IMF program expires.

-June 30, 2023: IMF reaches service-level agreement with Pakistan on $3 billion in financing, spread over nine months and above budget. The country was awaiting the release of the remaining $2.5 billion from the $6.5 billion bailout package agreed in 2019, which expired on Friday.

