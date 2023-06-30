Prime Minister Modi’s ‘Make in India’ had impressive effect on India’s economy, Putin says





By India Today News Desk: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said his “Make in India” initiative had had a truly impressive effect on the Indian economy. Putin was speaking at a forum in Moscow organized by the Russian Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI), Russian television channel RT reported. Vladimir Putin also cited India as an example of a country encouraging companies to develop, manufacture and assemble products locally, according to the report. “Our friends in India and our great friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘Make in India’ initiative several years ago. It had a truly impressive effect on the Indian economy. It wouldn’t hurt to imitate what works well, even if it wasn’t us but our friends who created it,” the Russian president said. Giving the example of India to encourage national products and brands in Russia, Vladimir Putin said it was necessary for Moscow “to offer support tools to help our companies market their products more effectively”. He hailed India’s initiative to create an effective model to develop local manufacturing capabilities and woo foreign investors. READ ALSO | PM Modi can convince Putin to end hostilities in Ukraine, White House says Putin stressed the need to think about “making our products more practical and functional, with a modern look and properties”. Industrial and product design should become an important resource for the development of national business, he said, as quoted by RT. The ‘Make in India’ initiative was launched globally in September 2014 as part of India’s renewed focus on manufacturing. The aim of the initiative is to promote India as a preferred global manufacturing destination. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the “Make in India” initiative aims to make India an integral part of the global supply chain. It is about making Indian companies excel in a globalized workspace. To achieve this, the Indian government has taken a series of measures to drastically improve the ease of doing business. READ ALSO | ‘PM Modi a great patriot’: Vladimir Putin praises India’s foreign policy READ ALSO | If BJP wins in 2024, Modi will become Narendra Putin, says Punjab CM Mann

