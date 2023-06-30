‘The most painful Eid for me’: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan





Last updated: June 30, 2023, 06:43 IST

Imran Khan said the military should hold live trials of suspected May 9 rioters and present evidence to support their claims. (Image: Reuters file)

In a lengthy Twitter post, Imran Khan complained that around 10,000 of our workers and supporters are imprisoned and treated like criminals

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has described Eid Thursdays as the most painful for him as thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers continue to suffer in jail following arrests made after the violence of May 9.

Posting a lengthy message on Twitter, Imran Khan lamented that around 10,000 PTI workers and supporters are being imprisoned and treated as criminals for peacefully protesting.

16 of our workers were shot and 8 others suspected of having been killed but cannot be confirmed because relatives have gone into hiding for fear of the police. 50 others were shot and wounded,” he added.

Eid Mubarak to my Pakistanis. This is the most painful Eid for me. Around 10,000 of our workers and supporters are imprisoned and treated as criminals for exercising their constitutional right to peaceful protest.

Our brave leaders, including women leaders, Dr Yasmin Rashid

Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 29, 2023

Speaking about the May 9 violence, Khan said shockingly that there was no mention of the use of such excessive force by security forces against unarmed protesters. And no independent investigation to determine what really happened on May 9.

Instead, by peddling an official one-sided anti-PTI narrative, a reign of terror was unleashed on anyone associated with the party with the sole aim of dismantling it before the election,” he added.

Complaining about the repression of the media in Pakistan, the PTI leader said his party and his nation will emerge from this dark phase “much stronger”.

Pakistan’s military faced fierce attacks last month after the former prime minister was arrested in a corruption case. His supporters and other protesters attacked public property and military installations, causing widespread damage.

On Tuesday, Imran Khan challenged the Pakistani army to hold public trials for those accused of causing unrest on May 9.

It comes weeks after thousands of Khans party protesters attacked Rawalpindi’s military headquarters and stormed an airbase in Mianwali in Punjab province.

Protesters were angry at Khan’s arrest after he was dragged from a courthouse in Islamabad. The violence only subsided after his release by order of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

At that time, at least 10 people were killed in clashes and police arrested more than 5,000 people in connection with the riots.

The cricketer-turned-politician was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote last year. He has criticized what he says are more than 100 cases against him, including for corruption and terrorism.

